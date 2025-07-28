2025-08-14 Thursday

dYdX Foundation is seeking $8 million in funding to launch a new dYdX grant program

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the official governance forum, dYdX Grants Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the dYdX Foundation, is applying for $8 million in DYDX from
dYdX
PANews2025/07/28 23:04
Big brands are sleepwalking when it comes to stablecoins

With Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoins, institutions may be underestimating potential exposure of customer data on blockchains, posing risks to privacy and brand trust.
Trust The Process
MAY
PANews2025/07/28 23:01
Cryptocurrency pair trading platform Pear Protocol completes $4.1 million strategic financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the cryptocurrency pair trading platform Pear Protocol announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$4.1 million, led by Castle Island
Pear Protocol
Nifty Island
PANews2025/07/28 22:57
A certain whale chasing the rise bought 5073.16 ETH this afternoon and currently has a floating loss of $844,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a whale who bought 5073.16 ETH at an average price of $3958 at 14:30 in the
Ethereum
PANews2025/07/28 22:44
SuperRare NFT platform loses $730K in RARE token exploit

NFT marketplace SuperRare suffered an exploit due to a critical bug in its staking contract.
SuperRare
TokenFi
NFT
Crypto.news2025/07/28 22:42
Plasma attracts $373 million in oversubscribed token sale

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, Plasma, a blockchain project focusing on stablecoins, has completed a public token sale, raising $373 million, more than seven times its
Moonveil
TokenFi
PANews2025/07/28 22:30
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $577 million in BTC. MSTR suspended purchases but raised $2.5 billion in new financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 28, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in
Bitcoin
LayerNet
PANews2025/07/28 22:20
ECB adviser doubts digital euro can match US dollar stablecoins

The ECB may rely on regulated euro stablecoins and private innovation to counter the dominance of US dollar stablecoins, says adviser Jürgen Schaaf.
MAY
PANews2025/07/28 22:13
The GENIUS Act Was Passed, and the Trend of the Cryptocurrency Circle Changed: GMO Miner Became a New Entrance to Wealth

Solana
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Bitcoin
GET
Moonveil
The AI Prophecy
CryptoNews2025/07/28 22:01
The total DeFi TVL of the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, reaching a new high since May 2022

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, DefiLlama data showed that the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi on the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, a new high
DeFi
MAY
PANews2025/07/28 21:48

