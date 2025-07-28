2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
MARA Wraps $950M Notes Offering for Bitcoin and Expansion

Key Takeaways: MARA’s $950M notes offering shows a growing reliance on convertible debt among crypto infrastructure firms. Access to capital markets is becoming a competitive advantage for miners seeking to expand their hashrate and accumulate Bitcoin. Institutional Bitcoin demand, amplified by ETF inflows, is influencing how miners allocate proceeds from large-scale fundraising. MARA Holdings has closed its upsized $950 million offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 for Bitcoin and corporate expansion. MARA Completes Upsized $950 Million Offering of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 https://t.co/QzQhbkDRlH — MARA (@MARA) July 28, 2025 According to a press release published on July 28, the transaction was finalized on July 25 and conducted as a private sale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act. $950 Million Raised by MARA Holdings The company reported net proceeds of approximately $940.5 million after discounts and commissions. MARA said it has already used $18.3 million of the funds to repurchase $19.4 million of outstanding 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. An additional $36.9 million went toward capped call transactions with initial purchasers and financial institutions. The majority of the remaining proceeds will be allocated to acquiring additional Bitcoin and funding corporate expansion initiatives. MARA said these include working capital support, scaling its infrastructure, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and paying down other obligations. The notes will mature on August 1, 2032, and may be converted into cash, MARA common stock, or a combination of both, at the company’s discretion. They are convertible prior to May 1, 2032, only under certain conditions, and thereafter until two days before maturity. The initial conversion rate is 49.3619 shares per $1,000 principal amount, equivalent to about $20.26 per share, subject to adjustments. The company also retains the right to redeem the notes for cash after January 15, 2030, if its stock trades at least 130% above the conversion price for a specified period. MARA noted that capped call transactions were arranged to mitigate dilution risk upon conversion and offset potential cash payments exceeding the principal amount. The cap price for these transactions was set at $24.14 per share, a 40% premium to MARA’s average stock price on July 23. Financing and Bitcoin Accumulation Many large crypto firms are navigating capital markets to strengthen their balance sheets while accumulating Bitcoin. Convertible debt structures are increasingly favored as they allow firms to raise funds without immediate dilution while positioning for potential equity upside. At the same time, the move underscores how institutional interest in Bitcoin is influencing corporate treasury management. With U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs and debt-financed acquisitions fueling demand, miners and infrastructure providers are competing not only on hashrate capacity but also on access to capital, a factor that may determine long-term industry leadership. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role do interest-free notes play in corporate strategy? Because MARA’s notes carry a 0.00% coupon, the company avoids ongoing interest expenses. That frees more cash for operations and Bitcoin accumulation but shifts the focus to managing eventual conversion or redemption risk. How does the capped call structure protect MARA’s shareholders? The capped call transactions reduce dilution risk if the notes convert to equity, while setting an upper price limit where protection ends. This tool is increasingly used by firms issuing large-scale convertible debt. What risks come with funding expansion through debt in the mining sector? Debt commitments can pressure firms during downturns in Bitcoin’s price or periods of reduced mining profitability, increasing the importance of risk management and operational efficiency.
Dow Jones down, S&P near records as markets focus on U.S.-China talks

U.S. stocks are mixed as initial enthusiasm over the U.S.-EU trade deal died down.
Consensys Taps Aave to Launch Stablecoin Yield in MetaMask Wallets

Consensys, the Ethereum-focused software firm , has partnered with Aave to integrate a new feature into MetaMask wallets , allowing users to earn yield on stablecoins like USDC, USDT, and DAI. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the new feature called “Stablecoin Earn” will be powered by Aave’s lending protocol and will give MetaMask’s user base access to passive income without leaving the wallet interface. The feature expands MetaMask’s current offering beyond staking and into DeFi lending. Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave Labs, said the move is intended to give people “more from their assets” and simplify access to decentralized finance. MetaMask, a product of Consensys, already serves more than 100 million users globally. Aave’s Lending Power Comes to Retail Wallets Launched in 2020, Aave has become one of the largest decentralized lending platforms in the space, with over $50 billion in total value locked. According to the firm, the partnership gives everyday users a path to earn stablecoin yield without interacting directly with DeFi protocols or exchanges. Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask, describes the collaboration as a step toward “putting stablecoins to work” in a wallet that millions already use. By embedding Aave’s lending markets into MetaMask, Consensys said it is removing barriers that may have previously kept new users out of DeFi. The firm explains it’s not just about yield. It’s about making complex financial tools available through trusted platforms. Stablecoin Earn will likely appeal to users seeking a low-friction way to put idle assets to use, particularly during uncertain markets. MetaMask Card Expands Use of DeFi Yield Beyond yield accumulation, MetaMask and Aave have teamed up on MetaMask Card, which allows users to spend yield-bearing aUSDC directly in real-world transactions. The card allows users to continue earning until the point of payment, blending traditional spending behavior with new digital finance capabilities. In June, Consensys said it was beefing up its Web3 arsenal with the acquisition of wallet infrastructure startup Web3Auth. This move comes amid growing concerns about the usability and risks of traditional seed phrase-based wallet systems. With around 35% of users reportedly failing to back up their seed phrases, many face the looming threat of losing access to their funds. 🦊 @Consensys has acquired @Web3Auth to integrate web2-style authentication into @MetaMask #Consensys #Ethereum https://t.co/MiZHIOAU9T — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 2, 2025 Aave Soars: 14.6% Growth Over Past Month On July 9, Aave ($AAVE) extended its rally , testing the $300 level as the leading protocol in DeFi. With institutional interest growing and liquidity at record highs, Aave’s momentum could breach $300 resistance. Traders were watching for the next confirmation. A clean breakout may fuel the next leg of the upward trend, reports Jimmy Aki from CryptoNews. Aave (AAVE) is currently trading at $291.78, reflecting a 14.76% gain over the past month, despite some recent volatility. The protocol maintains a strong position in the DeFi space with a $35.02 billion total value locked (TVL) and a 24-hour trading volume of $446.1 million, which has surged over 52%. While the market cap dipped slightly to $4.43 billion, the uptick in user activity and renewed momentum—possibly influenced by its integration with MetaMask Earn—shows renewed investor confidence in Aave’s decentralized lending infrastructure.
US SEC postpones approval decision on Grayscale spot SOLANA ETF

PANews reported on July 28 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed the approval decision for Grayscale's spot SOLANA ETF.
US SEC Delays Approval of Truth Social Spot Bitcoin ETF

PANews reported on July 28 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed the approval decision for the Truth Social spot Bitcoin ETF.
Bitcoin concept stocks fell during the session, Circle (CRCL.US) fell more than 4%

PANews July 28 news, according to Zhitong Finance, on Monday, Bitcoin concept stocks fell during the session. As of press time, Circle (CRCL.US) fell more than 4%, MARA Holdings (MARA.US)
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 352 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $352 million, of which $172 million
Japan’s Metaplanet hits $2B in Bitcoin holdings after latest transfer

Metaplanet's latest 780 BTC purchase pushed its BTC holdings above $2 billion.
Founder of Bridgewater Fund: It is recommended to allocate at least 15% of the portfolio to gold and Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Decrypt, when risks in the bond and stock markets intensify, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Fund, recommends that investors allocate at least
A certain band of whales entered the market again and invested 20 million US dollars to buy ETH

PANews July 28 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the band whale 0x54d...e6029 entered the market again and invested $20 million. In the past 11 minutes, 5267.31 ETH
