MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Coinbase Targets DeFi Domination With New Stablecoin Fund to Accelerate Onchain Growth
Coinbase is igniting a fresh DeFi liquidity surge with a powerful new stablecoin fund, targeting top protocols to fuel adoption, deepen markets, and accelerate onchain finance growth. Coinbase Unveils New Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund to Amplify DeFi Liquidity Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it is launching a second Stablecoin Bootstrap […]
DEFI
$0,001893
+%1,82
TOP
$0,000096
--%
FUEL
$0,00658
-%12,84
SECOND
$0,0000073
-%6,41
FUND
$0,0408
+%79,73
শেয়ার করুন
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 11:30
Arthur Hayes increased his ENA holdings by $1.46 million, with ETH being his largest holding.
PANews reported on August 13th that according to Aiyi's monitoring, Arthur Hayes increased his ENA holdings by $1.46 million, bringing his total investment in ETH ecosystem tokens to $11.258 million
ENA
$0,7063
-%10,94
ETH
$4.516,93
-%3,51
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 11:14
Is the Bitcoin ecosystem returning? A quick look at recent hot project developments
Original/Odaily Planet Daily Author/Golem The Bitcoin ecosystem has seen increased activity recently, with many projects with long development cycles entering delivery or reaching new milestones, such as RGB, SAT 20,
HOT
$0,0009772
-%6,68
PLANET
$0,0000010778
-%2,97
QUICK
$0,02343
-%5,56
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 11:01
PeckShield: Community members claim 58.2 BTC worth approximately $7 million was stolen from the ODIN•FUN platform
PANews reported on August 13 that according to PeckShieldAlert, community members of the ODIN•FUN platform reported that hackers added liquidity (such as SATOSHI), artificially pushed up token prices and removed
FUN
$0,008859
-%4,53
BTC
$118.395,69
-%1,52
TOKEN
$0,01552
-%8,16
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:44
PeckShield: Community members claim 58.2 BTC worth approximately $7 million was stolen from the ODIN•FUN platform
PANews reported on August 13 that according to PeckShieldAlert, community members of the ODIN•FUN platform reported that hackers added liquidity (such as SATOSHI), artificially pushed up token prices and removed
FUN
$0,008859
-%4,53
BTC
$118.395,69
-%1,52
TOKEN
$0,01552
-%8,16
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:44
Crypto markets generally rose, with ETH leading the way above $4,600
PANews reported on August 13th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its upward trend today after a slight pullback, with a 24-hour gain of approximately 2% to
ROSE
$0,02801
-%9,79
ETH
$4.516,93
-%3,51
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:37
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 13, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 13th: ETH breaks 4600, SOL breaks 190, and the market
SOL
$191,62
-%4,69
AI
$0,1261
-%9,01
MEME
$0,001992
+%5,28
ETH
$4.516,93
-%3,51
MEMES
$0,00008891
-%2,50
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:32
Two major ETH bulls have a profit of over $48 million
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, two major whales saw significant profits from their long positions when the ETH price broke through $4,600. The first whale
MAJOR
$0,16654
-%4,55
BULLS
$182,1
-%0,49
ETH
$4.516,93
-%3,51
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:28
Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin completes $4.9 million in funding, led by Flourish Ventures
PANews reported on August 13th, according to BitKE, that Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin announced the completion of a $4.9 million funding round led by Flourish Ventures. The funds will
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:13
Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin secures $4.9 million in funding led by Flourish Ventures
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to BitKE , Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin announced the completion of a $ 4.9 million funding round led by Flourish Ventures .
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/13 10:13
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5