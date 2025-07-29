2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
SEC pushes back decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF to September

The US Securities and Exchange Commission won’t decide on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF until at least Sept. 18. On Monday, the Commission said it had extended the review period for the proposed fund, which NYSE Arca submitted on behalf…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 14:05
PetroChina Capital: Currently not involved in stablecoin-related business

PANews reported on July 29 that PetroChina Capital recently stated during an institutional survey that it is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses. The company has noticed that some investors
PANews2025/07/29 14:05
WLFi spent 1 million USDC to buy 256.75 ETH 20 hours ago

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Onchain Lens, World Liberty Fi (@worldlibertyfi) purchased 256.75 ETH at a unit price of $3,895 20 hours ago using $1 million USDC.
PANews2025/07/29 13:28
Dragonfly partner: The U.S. Department of Justice clarified that Dragonfly is not a target of investigation

PANews reported on July 29th that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, tweeted that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently clarified during a public trial that media reports
PANews2025/07/29 12:45
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 29, 2025 – Ethereum Spot ETFs Record 17 Straight Days of Gains, ETH Holds Above $3.7K

The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today, with the total market cap down by 5%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, fluctuating between $118,000 and $119,000, marking a 0.6% decline over the past 24 hours. Ethereum remains resilient, holding above the $3,700 support level as spot ETF inflows extend their streak to 17 consecutive days, bringing in $5.2B, reflecting sustained institutional interest. Meanwhile, XRP has slipped 4% and is now trading just above the $3 mark, echoing broader market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 12:24
MetaMask launches the “Stablecoin Earning” feature to support earning income directly in the wallet

According to PANews on July 29th, the crypto wallet MetaMask officially launched the "Stablecoin Earn" feature, allowing users to deposit stablecoins directly into their MetaMask wallets and earn returns. Powered
PANews2025/07/29 12:23
Konstantin Lomashuk allegedly borrowed 85 million USDT from Aave to buy ETH

PANews reported on July 29, according to Lookonchain , Konstantin Lomashuk ( @Lomashuk ) is suspected of borrowing 85 million US dollars USDT from Aave to purchase ETH . He
PANews2025/07/29 12:20
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$157 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 29th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $157 million yesterday (July 28th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot
PANews2025/07/29 12:08
Will the GENIUS Act bring about another DeFi Summer?

By: Blockchain Knights Welcome to Slate Sundays, a new weekly column from CryptoSlate that features in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking commentary that goes beyond the headlines to explore the
PANews2025/07/29 09:00
When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution enabled by Grok

Author: Thejaswini M A Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News You’ve been watching the Fed meetings for months and know they’re about to adjust interest rates. The economic data is loudly
PANews2025/07/29 08:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

