Galaxy Digital shuffles additional $447 million in BTC, more sell off looming?
Just days after making one of the biggest Bitcoin dumps in history, Galaxy Digital's wallets are stirring again. According to blockchain tracker Lookonchain, Galaxy Digital transferred out 3,782 Bitcoin (BTC) earlier today, worth around $447 million at current prices. Most of…
BTC
$118,425.93
-1.50%
$0.0992
-0.71%
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:41
Circle and FIS join forces to integrate USDC payment into banks
Fidelity National Information Services is partnering with global stablecoin issuer Circle to bring stablecoin adoption into banking infrastructures. What will the partnership entail for customers? On July 29, the two companies declared the collaboration aims to help financial institutions, particularly…
USDC
$0.9993
-0.06%
FIS
$0.11303
-7.66%
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:40
London-listed Pri0r1ty raises $1 million to expand Bitcoin Lightning Network liquidity
PANews reported on July 29th that Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, a London-listed company, announced it has successfully raised $1 million (approximately £750,000) to expand Bitcoin liquidity on its Lightning Network
PANews
2025/07/29 16:30
CryptoPunks price surges to $200k, $PUNKS loaner Gondi accused of facilitating chandelier bids
As the floor price of CryptoPunks breaks through the $200k threshold, loan platform Gondi gets accused by traders of facilitating rafter bids online. CryptoPunks loaner Gondi under fire The NFT lending marketplace Gondi has come under fire due to allegations…
NFT
$0.0000004705
-0.10%
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:24
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$28.196 million
PANews reported on July 29 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.2133
-11.71%
PANews
2025/07/29 16:23
ETH Strategy announced that it raised 12,342 ETH, equivalent to approximately $46.5 million, in pre-launch funding.
PANews reported on July 29th that Ethereum treasury protocol ETH Strategy announced it had raised 12,342 ETH (approximately $46.5 million) in its pre-launch funding round. The protocol aims to provide
ETH
$4,521.01
-3.43%
PANews
2025/07/29 16:19
ZKsync new proposal: Apply for 27.7 million ZK tokens for security committee operations
PANews reported on July 29th that the ZKsync Security Committee issued a new proposal requesting $1.108 million in funding to support its operations over the next 12 months. Funding will
ZK
$0.06427
-6.74%
PANews
2025/07/29 16:07
UAE's RAKBANK Bank partners with Bitpanda to launch retail cryptocurrency services
PANews reported on July 29 that RAKBANK, a traditional bank in the UAE, has reached a cooperation with Bitpanda, a cryptocurrency platform headquartered in Vienna, becoming the first traditional bank
BANK
$0.05718
-11.56%
PANews
2025/07/29 15:53
The Liquidity Illusion: When Monetary Bubbles Mask the Structural Collapse of Civilization
Author: arndxt , Crypto KOL Translated by: Felix, PANews We are currently at the end of a cycle of extreme financialization. An altcoin can increase tenfold in a month, only
ALTCOIN
$0.0007291
-9.88%
MASK
$1.283
-7.49%
PANews
2025/07/29 15:31
4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack
In every crypto cycle, a few projects rise to the top and could even lead conversations for a few years. There are many tokens already, but only a small number have staying power. As we anticipate the next wave of innovation and leading narratives, some projects are already standing out from the start for their.. The post 4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PACK
$0.01946
-6.66%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
99Bitcoins
2025/07/29 15:30
