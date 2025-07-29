MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Standard Chartered Bank: Treasury companies continue to buy, Ethereum is expected to break through the $4,000 mark
PANews reported on July 29th that Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered Bank stated that Ethereum is expected to rise further as cryptocurrency treasuries continue to buy Ethereum. Cryptocurrency treasuries, publicly
PANews
2025/07/29 17:59
Brian Quintenz's nomination vote for CFTC chairman canceled again
According to Bitcoin.com, US President Trump's nomination of Brian Quintenz as the new chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may have hit another snag: his name has been
PANews
2025/07/29 17:41
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.
According to PANews on July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that it has released several guidelines and explanatory documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
PANews
2025/07/29 17:33
ECB advisor sounds alarm on growing dominance of dollar-denominated stablecoins
ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf warns that the rapid rise of dollar-backed stablecoins threatens Europe’s financial stability and the euro’s global standing unless strategic action is taken. In a new blog post on the European Central Bank’s website titled “From Hype…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 17:30
pump.fun's daily revenue falls below $300,000 for the first time since September 2024
According to PANews on July 29, citing DEFILLAMA data from DEGEN NEWS, pump.fun's revenue on July 28 was approximately $293,000, marking the first time its daily revenue has fallen below
PANews
2025/07/29 17:13
Cboe files to list staked Injective ETF from Canary Capital
The Cboe has filed to list Canary Capital’s staked Injective ETF, potentially making it the third staked crypto ETF following Solana and Ether.
PANews
2025/07/29 17:04
South Korean internet bank K-Bank establishes digital asset working group
PANews reported on July 29 that according to Money Today, South Korea's Internet bank K-Bank recently established a digital asset task force (TF) and started to develop digital asset financial
PANews
2025/07/29 17:02
The Bank of Korea has established a new virtual asset team under the Financial Payments Bureau.
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Yonhap News Agency, the Bank of Korea (the central bank) has decided to establish a new "Virtual Asset Group" within the Financial
PANews
2025/07/29 17:01
Bitcoin faces pullback risk as U.S. investor demand slows
Bitcoin is trading at around $118,815, showing modest daily gains, but on-chain and macro indicators suggest the market may be entering a more cautious phase. According to a July 29 analysis from CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain, the Coinbase Premium Index…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:50
From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.
Author: 0xJeff Compiled by: Tim, PANews In just one quarter, the Web3 AI sector has shifted directly from a fair launch model (Virtuals) to a medium-sized, medium-sized FDV strategy (i.e.,
PANews
2025/07/29 16:50
