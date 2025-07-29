2025-08-14 Thursday

Bakkt to raise $75 million in rights offering to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Businesswire, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will issue 6,753,627 shares of Class A common stock and prepaid warrants to
PANews2025/07/29 19:45
BitMine Immersion announces $1 billion share buyback program

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to
PANews2025/07/29 19:37
ARK Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by $18.6 million yesterday

PANews reported on July 29th that according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest increased its holdings of Ethereum finance company BitMine (BMNR) by a total of 529,366 shares in its
PANews2025/07/29 19:26
An address containing 330 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years has just been activated, containing 330 BTC (worth $39,026,800). The
PANews2025/07/29 19:15
K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC.

According to PANews on July 29, Bitcoin asset management company K33 announced that it has increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC.
PANews2025/07/29 18:55
Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.

According to PANews on July 29, Turkish ride-hailing service provider Marti Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: MRT) announced it will implement a corporate financial strategy that includes holding crypto assets as
PANews2025/07/29 18:54
Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Forbes, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's personal wealth has increased sixfold in a year, reaching $6.1 billion. This is due in part to
PANews2025/07/29 18:47
Ethereum's open interest market share rises to its highest level since April 2023

According to PANews on July 29th, Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that Ethereum's open interest has climbed to nearly 40% of the market, the highest level
PANews2025/07/29 18:20
Bubblemaps warns of rug pull risks on Launchpad platform 'Rugproof'

According to PANews on July 29th, according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps has issued a warning about Rugproof, the Solana ecosystem launchpad platform. Rugproof claims to protect investors from
PANews2025/07/29 18:18
Solana BAM Block Assembly Market Analysis: When Speed Is No Longer the Only Quest

Solana is fast enough, and its trading volume is high enough. But is that really enough? When we examine those transactions, a persistent question remains: Are they truly creating
PANews2025/07/29 18:14

