Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher. According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum…
Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg
Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year. Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch…
Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry
The HKMA finalized stablecoin regulations set to take effect Aug. 1, warning no licenses have been issued and urging caution against hype and scams.
SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with
JPMorgan Chase: Coinbase has benefited significantly from its partnership with Circle and the USDC economy
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase's latest report stated that Coinbase's partnership with Circle and its investment in the USDC stablecoin are generating significant returns
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.
According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Linea announces native ETH revenue and destruction mechanism ahead of LINEA token launch
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to The Block, Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network founded by Consensys, announced several plans ahead of the official launch of its LINEA
Ethereum: A Decade of Narrative Metamorphosis
Authors: Ada and David, TechFlow At 3:26 PM on July 30, 2015, Ethereum's first block was successfully mined. With this genesis moment, known as "Frontier," came an ambitious prophecy: the
Publicly listed company ZOOZ Power announces $180 million in private placement and launches Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 29th that according to Globenewswire, energy management solutions provider ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) announced today that it will conduct a $180 million private
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of suspicious investment products such as "FoFund", "Fo Coin" and "Taohuayuan NFT"
PANews reported on July 29th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an announcement warning the public against suspicious investment products named "FoFund Duoduo No. 1," "FoFund
