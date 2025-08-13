2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Spending $75 million on a network attack for only $100,000 in profit? A look back at the Monero and Qubic 51% attack and defense battle

If the cryptocurrency world is never short of dramatic stories, this time, the protagonist has changed to Monero. This wasn't a sudden attack; rather, it was a carefully planned hash
PANews2025/08/13 13:00
Kazakhstan-Based Fonte Capital Launches Central Asia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF, Trading Begins on Aug. 13

Astana-based investment manager Fonte Capital will debut its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Wednesday, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF product, dubbed the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC, will start trading Aug. 13 under the ticker BETF, quoted in US dollars. According to an official announcement , the fund will reflect the price dynamics of Bitcoin, holding the crypto directly. US-regulated BitGo Trust will be serving as the custodian, and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) will regulate the fund. “The Fund is registered as non-exempt, making it accessible to a broad range of investors, including retail participants,” it read. AIFC’s Legal Framework for Digital Assets The regulator has allowed licensed crypto exchanges, custodians and investment products to operate within its jurisdiction. According to the agency’s backers, it can shield assets from being seized under international sanctions, while avoiding dependence on foreign issuers. Further, the AIFC is also looking to anchor crypto banking infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The country’s Prime Minister said in April that Kazakhstan is currently working on legislative amendments to liberalize digital asset circulation and expand platforms for crypto-related activities. 🚀 Kazakhstan is exploring the launch of crypto banks as part of its broader push to build a sustainable and regulated digital asset ecosystem. #Kazakhstan #Bitcoin https://t.co/egghK92tqY — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 30, 2025 “The emergence of such institutions will create demand for new specialists, particularly in compliance, blockchain analytics, and anti-money laundering, and will also ensure the growth of liquidity of fiat and digital assets within the AIFC,” Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the time. Besides, the nation is planning to launch “CryptoCity,” a pilot zone where cryptocurrencies can be used to pay for goods and services. Meanwhile, neighboring Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, have been more cautious towards crypto. Kazakhstan Joins Global Crypto ETF Roster With the latest debut of BETF fund, Kazakhstan aligns with growing global jurisdictions such as the US and Hong Kong, which have already approved spot Bitcoin ETFs. The ETF listing on AIX means that regional and international investors get regulated BTC access, leading to fresh cash inflows. Additionally, investors could buy shares in the fund “without the complexities associated with holding and transferring the underlying asset,” the announcement added
CryptoNews2025/08/13 12:59
Pantera Leads $20M Openmind Funding Round

The crypto venture capital firm says Openmind’s focus on using decentralization to address the so-called “missing layer” problem in robotics could be a game-changer. $20M Boost: Pantera Leads Investment in Openmind Dan Morehead’s Pantera Capital quietly announced a $20 million funding round for AI software startup Openmind on Monday, touting its open-source software products as […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 12:30
SlowMist CISO: Members of the Kimsuky hacker group suffered a large-scale data breach

PANews reported on August 13th that SlowMist CISO 23pds tweeted that a suspected member of the North Korean hacker group, the Kimsuky APT, suffered a major data breach in early
PANews2025/08/13 12:06
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $524 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$524 million yesterday (August 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews2025/08/13 11:59
Coinbase relaunches Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund to boost DeFi liquidity

Coinbase has brought back its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, injecting capital into the decentralized finance ecosystem to enhance liquidity for both USDC and EURC.  Announced on Aug. 12, the initiative represents the fund’s first significant activity in more than four years…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 11:52
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $65.9474 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $65.9474 million on August 12th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
PANews2025/08/13 11:52
Belarusian President calls for discussion on future of cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 13th, according to BelTA, that Belarusian President Lukashenko, at a banking system meeting, asked Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Bank,
PANews2025/08/13 11:48
Sources close to DeepSeek confirmed: DeepSeek-R2 has no plans to be released in August

PANews reported on August 13th that rumors of a release date for DeepSeek's next-generation large-scale model, DeepSeek-R2, have surfaced again, with an expected release window of August 15th to 30th.
PANews2025/08/13 11:43
UXLINK fully supports Ethereum's EIP-7702 upgrade, leading Web3 social infrastructure into a new stage with dual-core contracts

On August 13, 2025, UXLINK, the world's leading AI-powered Web3 social infrastructure platform, announced support for Ethereum's latest revolutionary upgrade, EIP-7702, and the simultaneous release of two core Solidity smart
PANews2025/08/13 11:33

