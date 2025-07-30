2025-08-14 Thursday

Samourai Wallet co-founders to plead guilty to US charges related to the cryptocurrency mixing service

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Samourai Wallet co-founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill will plead guilty to charges brought by the United States regarding their
PANews2025/07/30 17:13
A BTC whale, dormant for 14.5 years, transferred another 50 bitcoins, worth approximately $5.91 million.

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, an ancient whale holding 3,963 bitcoins, dormant for 14.5 years, has recently become active again, transferring 50 BTC (approximately $5.91
PANews2025/07/30 17:01
TON Ecosystem STON.fi Completes $9.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund

PANews reported on July 30th that STON.fi, a leading decentralized exchange on the TON blockchain, completed a $9.5 million Series A funding round led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund. The
PANews2025/07/30 16:58
Interpretation of Hong Kong Stablecoin Application Guidelines: The first batch of licenses are expected to be issued early next year, and holders must complete identity verification

Author: Nancy, PANews Hong Kong's stablecoin regulation is accelerating into a substantive phase. With the Stablecoin Ordinance set to officially come into effect on August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong
PANews2025/07/30 16:50
RI Mining launches next-generation cloud mining contracts for XRP, DOGE, USDT holders

RI Mining has launched its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform, offering XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders a secure and compliant way to earn a daily passive income. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/30 16:26
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$22.149 million

PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
PANews2025/07/30 16:13
Eugene: This "alt-chain season" may be the weakest in history, and I am taking a defensive stance on the August market.

According to PANews on July 30, renowned crypto trader Eugene (0xENAS) announced that he has exited most of his long positions and is maintaining a defensive stance. He noted that
PANews2025/07/30 15:15
Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Derivatives will launch nano SOL and nano XRP US perpetual futures on August 18, further expanding its derivatives product line
PANews2025/07/30 15:02
White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?

Author: BitpushNews On July 30th, Eastern Time, a document highly anticipated by the crypto industry will be released: the White House's first digital asset policy report. It is not only
PANews2025/07/30 15:00
Ethereum whale wallets rise as Bitcoin whales decline — Is the altcoin rotation underway?

As Bitcoin’s largest holders reduce their positions, the number of Ethereum whale wallets is increasing, fuelling speculation about a possible altcoin rotation led by Ethereum. According to blockchain data shared by Santiment on July 29, the number of wallets holding…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 14:42

