MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Samourai Wallet co-founders to plead guilty to US charges related to the cryptocurrency mixing service
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Samourai Wallet co-founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill will plead guilty to charges brought by the United States regarding their
WALLET
$0,02906
-3,10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 17:13
A BTC whale, dormant for 14.5 years, transferred another 50 bitcoins, worth approximately $5.91 million.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, an ancient whale holding 3,963 bitcoins, dormant for 14.5 years, has recently become active again, transferring 50 BTC (approximately $5.91
BTC
$118 497,18
-1,46%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 17:01
TON Ecosystem STON.fi Completes $9.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund
PANews reported on July 30th that STON.fi, a leading decentralized exchange on the TON blockchain, completed a $9.5 million Series A funding round led by Ribbit Capital and CoinFund. The
TON
$3,367
-2,29%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 16:58
Interpretation of Hong Kong Stablecoin Application Guidelines: The first batch of licenses are expected to be issued early next year, and holders must complete identity verification
Author: Nancy, PANews Hong Kong's stablecoin regulation is accelerating into a substantive phase. With the Stablecoin Ordinance set to officially come into effect on August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong
EFFECT
$0,006316
+3,47%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 16:50
RI Mining launches next-generation cloud mining contracts for XRP, DOGE, USDT holders
RI Mining has launched its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform, offering XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders a secure and compliant way to earn a daily passive income. #sponsored
XRP
$3,0805
-5,82%
CLOUD
$0,08675
+2,34%
AI
$0,1263
-8,61%
DOGE
$0,22477
-8,42%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 16:26
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$22.149 million
PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
VIRTUAL
$1,2163
-11,50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 16:13
Eugene: This "alt-chain season" may be the weakest in history, and I am taking a defensive stance on the August market.
According to PANews on July 30, renowned crypto trader Eugene (0xENAS) announced that he has exited most of his long positions and is maintaining a defensive stance. He noted that
MAY
$0,05045
-0,84%
ALT
$0,003195
+1,13%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 15:15
Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Derivatives will launch nano SOL and nano XRP US perpetual futures on August 18, further expanding its derivatives product line
SOL
$192,55
-4,35%
XRP
$3,0805
-5,82%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 15:02
White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?
Author: BitpushNews On July 30th, Eastern Time, a document highly anticipated by the crypto industry will be released: the White House's first digital asset policy report. It is not only
WHITE
$0,0006138
-2,60%
BTC
$118 497,18
-1,46%
HOUSE
$0,019466
-6,03%
NOT
$0,00193
-9,77%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/30 15:00
Ethereum whale wallets rise as Bitcoin whales decline — Is the altcoin rotation underway?
As Bitcoin’s largest holders reduce their positions, the number of Ethereum whale wallets is increasing, fuelling speculation about a possible altcoin rotation led by Ethereum. According to blockchain data shared by Santiment on July 29, the number of wallets holding…
ALTCOIN
$0,0007117
-12,11%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:42
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5