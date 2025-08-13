2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

Latam Insights Encore: Brazil Set to Become a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Pioneer

Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we discuss the golden opportunity that Brazil, a country with high crypto adoption, has to become a trailblazer by pioneering the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in Latam. Latam Insights […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 14:30
AI Agent Service Platform HolmesAI Completes Seed+ Round Financing

PANews reported on August 13 that HolmesAI announced the completion of its "seed+ round" financing, with investors including well-known institutions such as Bitrise Capital, Waterdrop Capital, and CGV Fund. To
PANews2025/08/13 14:08
BTCS purchased 3 Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury

PANews reported on August 13th that BTCS, a blockchain company listed on Nasdaq, announced that it has purchased three Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury. BTCS currently
PANews2025/08/13 14:00
Vietnam's cryptocurrency legislation undergoes a fundamental shift: officially recognized as legal property under civil law

Author | FinTax introduction For a long time, Vietnam's legal definition of cryptocurrencies was unclear, and its tax policies subsequently fell into a "gray area," leaving market participants shrouded in
PANews2025/08/13 14:00
Huang Licheng closed his long positions in ETH and HYPE, with a cumulative profit of US$33.83 million

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, trader Machibigbrother (Huang Licheng) has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and HYPE (5x leverage), earning a cumulative
PANews2025/08/13 13:34
ODIN•FUN Lianchuang: Losses are being assessed and remaining funds are safe

PANews reported on August 13th that the co-founder of ODIN•FUN issued a statement announcing a major vulnerability discovered in its latest liquidity AMM (Automated Market Maker) update. Malicious users (primarily
PANews2025/08/13 13:31
Bitcoin Treasuries: Cool Story Bro, Now Show Us the Discipline

As more publicly traded companies adopt the MSTR Bitcoin treasury strategy, one may need to ask: is this truly sustainable, or just another bubble waiting to burst? The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Aug. 7, 2025, it […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 13:30
Eden Network announces official closure and launch of EDEN token buyback

PANews reported on August 13th that Eden Network has decided to cease operations, with its Eden RPC, Eden Bundles, and Mempool Stream products discontinued effective immediately. Users are advised to
PANews2025/08/13 13:26
"7 Siblings" sold nearly 20,000 ETH, cashing out $90.44 million

PANews reported on August 13th that according to Ember, "7 Siblings" bought 100,000 ETH at approximately $2,270 during last year's market crash. Today, they have sold 19,957 ETH for 90.44
PANews2025/08/13 13:15
Grayscale Moves Toward Spot Cardano and Hedera ETFs with New Filings

Grayscale Investments has registered two new statutory trusts in Delaware for Cardano and Hedera, signaling it may be preparing to launch spot exchange-traded funds for both assets. The filings, dated Aug. 12, list the entities as the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF and the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, both organized as general statutory trusts. The registrations appear on Delaware’s official corporate records portal and follow a pattern the asset manager has used before when preparing for ETF launches. Similar filings have often preceded S-1 submissions to the US SEC, a required step before a fund can begin trading. Earlier this year, the SEC acknowledged NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 form for Grayscale’s proposed spot Cardano ETF and Nasdaq’s form for a Hedera ETF. Those acknowledgments marked the first stage in the regulatory review process. [FILING] Grayscale Registers Hedera and Cardano Trust ETF in Delaware $HBAR $ADA — BecauseBitcoin.com (@BecauseBitcoin) August 12, 2025 Cardano and Hedera Trusts Mark Next Phase of Grayscale’s ETF Strategy These new trusts are Grayscale’s first altcoin ETF registrations in Delaware for Cardano (ADA) and Hedera (HBAR). The firm has already registered investment trusts for other alternative cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin , Filecoin, Avalanche and Bittensor. The move comes alongside the launch of two separate Grayscale trusts offering exposure to the native tokens of DeepBook and Walrus , projects that provide trading and data infrastructure on the Sui blockchain. Industry analysts view these steps as part of a broader push by US asset managers to expand into altcoin-based ETFs, building on the commercial success of spot Bitcoin and ether funds. That success has drawn increasing interest from institutional investors seeking regulated exposure to a wider range of digital assets. Regulatory Tailwinds Strengthen Case for Altcoin ETFs Cardano is known for its research-driven approach to blockchain development. It also focuses heavily on scalability. Meanwhile, Hedera offers an alternative distributed ledger model, and it is designed for enterprise use cases. Therefore, ETF listings for these tokens could open new access points for investors. They would appeal to those who prefer traditional market structures over direct token purchases. The regulatory environment is now shifting in favor of such products. Recently, the SEC approved in-kind redemption mechanisms for spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. As a result, this decision has encouraged more filings linked to other cryptocurrencies. The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are also working together on “Project Crypto.” This initiative aims to clarify how digital assets are classified under US law. As part of this effort, regulators are determining which tokens should be considered securities. Consequently, this addresses a long-standing uncertainty for potential issuers. Last month, Grayscale also confidentially filed for a US initial public offering with the SEC, underscoring its ambitions to broaden its market presence. If approved, spot Cardano and Hedera ETFs could boost liquidity and market engagement for both tokens, while providing institutional investors with new, regulated vehicles to gain exposure. The Delaware filings indicate Grayscale is laying the groundwork to bring these products to market once regulatory clearance is secured.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 13:13

