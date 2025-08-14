MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Pakistan Enlists Japanese Help in CBDC Endeavor
Soramitsu, a Japan-based blockchain developer, will help the government of Pakistan build its central bank digital currency effort, after having been involved in similar projects. The Pakistan CBDC pilot is being implemented with offline payment capabilities in mind. Japan-Based Soramitsu Enlisted to Create Pakistan CBDC More countries are developing their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 17:30
Robinhood applies for Dubai license, plans to expand into MENA market
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to FinanceFeeds , Robinhood has submitted a license application to the Dubai Financial Services Authority ( DFSA ) to provide foreign exchange and
PANews
2025/08/14 17:30
Bitcoin hits a new all-time high. Will four major factors continue to drive the rise?
Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News There are indeed many exciting developments in the current cryptocurrency space: regulation and legislation continue to improve, stablecoins are
PANews
2025/08/14 17:00
Fed's Daly says big rate cut next month may not be appropriate
PANews reported on August 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve official Daly said that a large-scale interest rate cut next month does not seem appropriate.
PANews
2025/08/14 16:58
A whale opened a $4 million short position in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage.
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened short positions in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage,
PANews
2025/08/14 16:56
A suspected Bitmine address received 33,401 ETH today, worth approximately $158 million.
PANews reported on August 14 that according to monitoring by Ember, an address suspected to belong to Bitmine continued to receive 33,401 ETH from two institutional business platforms today, worth
PANews
2025/08/14 16:40
Linekong Interactive disclosed its crypto asset holdings and launched a $100 million asset management plan; its stock price closed up 10.14%.
PANews reported on August 14 that Linekong Interactive Group (HKEX code: 8267) announced today that its crypto asset holdings under the unified management of its crypto business division LK Crypto
PANews
2025/08/14 16:36
Circle issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past month
PANews reported on August 14th that according to Lookonchain analysis, Circle has issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana over the past month, indicating a significant influx of new
PANews
2025/08/14 16:10
Coinbase partners with Mercuryo to reduce fees for USDC users transferring to the Base network
PANews reported on August 14th that Coinbase has reached a strategic partnership with crypto payment infrastructure platform Mercuryo, which will provide MetaMask wallet users using the USDC stablecoin with lower
PANews
2025/08/14 16:09
North Korean IT workers used 30+ fake IDs to target crypto companies: report
A compromised device from a North Korean IT worker has exposed the inner workings of the team behind the $680,000 Favrr hack and their use of Google tools to target crypto projects. According to on-chain sleuth ZachXBT, the trail began…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 16:09
