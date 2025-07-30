MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
PANews
2025/07/30 19:51
The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.
According to Reuters, the cryptocurrency task force established by US President Trump will release a report on Wednesday (2:30 a.m. Beijing time on July 31) that is expected to outline
PANews
2025/07/30 19:48
This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4
Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 19:28
Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to TheMinerMag, Bitcoin mining company MARA disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it had received $73.3 million worth of Teraflux Bitcoin mining
PANews
2025/07/30 19:27
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules
Hong Kong will begin enforcing its new stablecoin regulations on Friday, with a six-month transition period allowing temporary licenses for issuers.
PANews
2025/07/30 19:16
With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market really going to recover this time?
Author: Zz, ChainCatcher "There was Maji before, and now there's Yi Nengjing. Many of the biggest names in NFT trading last year have returned." In 2021, the star power fueled
PANews
2025/07/30 19:00
Can betting pools influence the future of Ethereum? Livestakes is about to find out
Born out of ETHGlobal, Livestakes is an emerging platform that lets users bet on hackathon winners. Will betting platforms grow to shape the future of Ethereum? On the ETHGlobal 2025 stage in early July, the project was first introduced to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 19:00
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.
PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
PANews
2025/07/30 18:56
DOJ is not probing Dragonfly over Tornado Cash ties, exec says
The DOJ reportedly confirmed it is not targeting Dragonfly Ventures or its executives in the Tornado Cash case, despite earlier speculation and courtroom remarks.
PANews
2025/07/30 18:50
Bison, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, adds six cryptocurrencies for retail traders
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, Bison, the cryptocurrency trading platform under the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, will add six new cryptocurrencies by the end of July,
PANews
2025/07/30 18:36
