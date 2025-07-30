2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A preview of the White House digital asset report has been released, revealing the outlines of Trump's "golden age of cryptocurrency."

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, a preview of a White House report to be released later today indicates that the Trump administration has a friendly stance
Whiterock
WHITE$0.00062-1.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.997-5.48%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019466-6.05%
PANews2025/07/30 21:12
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008043-18.97%
Ethereum
ETH$4,553.05-2.84%
Fxstreet2025/07/30 21:00
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September has increased after the release of US ADP and GDP data.

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.9% (consistent with the data release), and
PANews2025/07/30 20:59
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
COSMOS
ATOM$4.541-5.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16729-4.17%
PANews2025/07/30 20:50
How to earn stable daily income with QFSCOIN, the leading free cloud mining platform

As crypto markets swing wildly, QFSCOIN offers a stable, stress-free way to earn daily income through fully automated cloud mining. #sponsored
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08689+2.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013987-0.84%
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:47
Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.997-5.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-6.41%
PANews2025/07/30 20:40
Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
SEED
SEED$0.001034-0.38%
PANews2025/07/30 20:38
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.92-2.32%
PANews2025/07/30 20:31
The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-3.74%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-6.41%
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
U
U$0.02701--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.366-0.87%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4772-6.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-6.41%
PANews2025/07/30 20:30

