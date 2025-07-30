MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
A preview of the White House digital asset report has been released, revealing the outlines of Trump's "golden age of cryptocurrency."
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, a preview of a White House report to be released later today indicates that the Trump administration has a friendly stance
PANews
2025/07/30 21:12
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms
Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Fxstreet
2025/07/30 21:00
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September has increased after the release of US ADP and GDP data.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.9% (consistent with the data release), and
PANews
2025/07/30 20:59
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.
RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
PANews
2025/07/30 20:50
How to earn stable daily income with QFSCOIN, the leading free cloud mining platform
As crypto markets swing wildly, QFSCOIN offers a stable, stress-free way to earn daily income through fully automated cloud mining. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 20:47
Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected
PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better
PANews
2025/07/30 20:40
Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
PANews
2025/07/30 20:38
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
PANews
2025/07/30 20:31
The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.
PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
PANews
2025/07/30 20:30
The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
PANews
2025/07/30 20:30
