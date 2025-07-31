2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, in line with market expectations and marking the fifth consecutive
PANews2025/07/31 07:22
The White House released a digital asset report, but there was no substantial update on the Bitcoin reserve plan.

PANews reported on July 31st that the White House released its long-awaited digital asset report, outlining a national strategy to position the United States for global leadership in blockchain, cryptocurrency
PANews2025/07/31 07:15
Looking ahead to the next decade: Ethereum still has room for 100-fold growth

By Joe Zhou, Foresight News Today marks Ethereum's tenth anniversary. Over the past decade, Ethereum has become the asset with the highest return on investment globally, perhaps unmatched. Over the
PANews2025/07/31 07:00
Trump White House releases long-promised crypto report

The report rehashed many of the policy objectives touted by the Trump administration for regulating crypto in the United States.
PANews2025/07/31 06:15
Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

A new White House report released by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets outlines the Trump administration’s vision for transforming the U.S. into a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group —comprising senior federal officials—has been tasked with delivering recommendations to shape a clear and supportive regulatory framework for digital financial technologies. The 166-page report asserts that by embracing these proposals, the U.S. can usher in a “Golden Age of Crypto” and position itself as the undisputed leader in this transformative sector. The White House just published a 166 page Digital Asset Report. 391 mentions of Crypto, 130 mentions of Bitcoin, 32 mentions of DeFi and 28 mentions of Ethereum. We won forever. pic.twitter.com/Z85BzykkxN — Farokh (Perma/Bull) (@farokh) July 30, 2025 The group points out the need for both legislative and regulatory clarity. It calls on Congress to close gaps in oversight by giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets, while encouraging the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into mainstream financial systems. Simultaneously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC are urged to provide immediate federal guidance on registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping—essentially fast-tracking safe access to crypto markets. Modernizing Financial Infrastructure for the Digital Era A central theme of the report is the modernization of U.S. financial regulation to support blockchain innovation. The Trump administration claims to have already ended what it refers to as “Operation Choke Point 2.0,” which previously restricted banking access for crypto firms. 🚨President Trump at the White House Crypto Summit: "We are ENDING Biden's Operation Choke Point 2.0!" pic.twitter.com/seQFOA1T1d — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 8, 2025 The Working Group recommends further reforms to clarify how banks can safely engage in activities like stablecoin issuance, tokenization, and custody services. It also calls for more transparent pathways for obtaining federal bank charters or Reserve Bank master accounts. Importantly, the report emphasizes that bank capital rules should reflect the actual risk of digital assets—not just their technical architecture—allowing institutions to better serve crypto users without disproportionate regulatory burdens. Solidifying the U.S. Dollar’s Role in the Digital Age President Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18 created the first-ever federal stablecoin framework. The White House sees this as a key step in strengthening the role of the U.S. dollar in global digital finance. The report urges regulators to swiftly implement the Act while safeguarding personal freedoms by opposing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). To protect privacy and civil liberties, the Working Group supports the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. This legislation would enshrine Trump’s Executive Order banning the creation of a U.S. CBDC, citing concerns over government overreach and surveillance. Crypto Tax Clarity and AML Modernization The report stresses the importance of fair and predictable tax treatment for digital assets. It recommends that the Treasury and IRS issue new guidance on topics such as wrapped tokens, staking, and small-scale transactions, while also reviewing outdated guidance on mining and other crypto-related income. It also encourages Congress to modify tax rules to treat digital assets as a distinct category, adding them to existing frameworks like wash sale rules. On the anti-money laundering (AML) front, the Working Group advocates for updated Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) guidance, protections for self-custody, and careful regulation of DeFi participants to balance innovation with national security. The report also warns against misuse of regulatory powers to unfairly target lawful crypto activities. Trump Report Shows Regulatory Shift as Crypto Gains Ground in Washington Industry leaders welcome growing clarity as U.S. lawmakers and regulators move toward coordinated digital asset rules. Ira Auerbach, Head of Tandem and former Head of Digital Assets at Nasdaq, responded to the release of the Trump administration’s crypto report, pointing out its potential to reshape the regulatory environment in the U.S. “Crypto voices are being heard, and Washington’s crypto conversation is evolving into actual rule-making—fuel for the industry’s flywheel,” Auerbach said. “The report’s roadmap, paired with Congress’s new market-structure and GENIUS stablecoin bills, aims to put the SEC and CFTC on the same field, tells issuers what playbook to run, and signals to the over $250 billion stablecoin sector that the U.S. wants those reserves kept on-shore. Clarity like that doesn’t just cut headline risk; it lures builders, capital, and jobs back to American soil. It is the textbook definition of common-sense regulation,” said Auerbach.
CryptoNews2025/07/31 05:40
Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Proposed filings aim to eliminate the need for individual ETF approvals and come a day after the SEC greenlit in-kind transactions for crypto funds.
PANews2025/07/31 04:54
Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

SHIB’s open interest just shed over $100 million in days, marking one of its steepest pullbacks since mid-July, after briefly peaking at $328 million. With Shibarium’s TVL dwindling and broader memecoin sentiment cooling, traders are questioning whether burns alone can…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 04:37
JPMorgan builds a bridge to crypto with Coinbase integration

Jamie Dimon once called Bitcoin a “hyped-up fraud.” Now, his bank is rolling out direct fiat-to-crypto rails with Coinbase. The move signals a seismic shift in how Wall Street’s biggest players view digital assets. On July 30, JPMorgan Chase and…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 03:32
These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/31 03:00
xTAO becomes biggest publicly traded holder of AI-focused Bittensor (TAO) token

xTAO revealed that it became the largest corporate holder of Bittensor tokens, shortly after its public listing.
Crypto.news2025/07/31 02:44

