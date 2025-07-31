MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings
Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
U
$0.02701
--%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 09:22
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.
According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
SOL
$194.21
-3.45%
PUMP
$0.003625
-7.92%
FARTCOIN
$1.02861
-7.39%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 09:15
CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4
PANews reported on July 31st that Greg Xethalis, General Counsel of Litecoin Capital, stated on the X platform that the CBOE has submitted an application for universal listing standards for
SOL
$194.21
-3.45%
XRP
$3.0982
-5.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 09:01
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice
Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
U
$0.02701
--%
MAY
$0.05052
-0.72%
PEOPLE
$0.02019
-8.26%
WALLET
$0.02903
-3.10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 09:00
FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS
PANews reported on July 31 that according to Ember, 10 minutes ago, a wallet of FTX/Alameda Research deposited 20,736 ETH (about 78.96 million US dollars) into Ethereum PoS for staking.
ETH
$4,568.16
-2.51%
WALLET
$0.02903
-3.10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 08:59
Microsoft poised to join the $4 trillion club
According to PANews on July 31, Microsoft (MSFT.O) saw its US stock price rise 8% in the evening session. If this upward trend can be maintained until Thursday's opening, it
CLUB
$0.006882
-12.37%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 08:51
A whale bought a total of 5,774 MKR through FalconX within 13 days.
According to a report by PANews on July 31, a whale or institution has continuously purchased 5,774 MKR tokens through FalconX over the past 13 days, totaling $11.84 million, with
MKR
$1,875.9
-6.26%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 08:47
Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion.
MAJOR
$0.16742
-4.10%
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-7.39%
BLOCK
$0.1937
-8.41%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 08:31
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.
According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
ETH
$4,568.16
-2.51%
WALLET
$0.02903
-3.10%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 08:28
Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca propose to SEC to streamline crypto ETF listing approval process
PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted a new rule proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
U
$0.02701
--%
BLOCK
$0.1937
-8.41%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 08:25
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5