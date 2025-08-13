MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Arthur Hayes buys back some ENA positions at high prices
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain , Arthur Hayes sold 7.76 million ENA at a price of about US$0.595 two weeks ago , making a profit of
PANews
2025/08/13 16:05
Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Most Investor, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly
By Frank, PANews With the overall resurgence of the DeFi craze in the crypto market, on-chain activity has surged simultaneously. The role of cross-chain bridges in connecting chains is crucial.
PANews
2025/08/13 16:05
Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars. The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 15:30
Ethereum Foundation dumps $13m worth of ETH amid price pump
The Ethereum foundation has been on a selling spree, cashing out part of its ETH holdings as the token rallies to its strongest levels in years. On-chain data has shown several wallet movements by the Ethereum foundation over the last…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 15:26
Ethereum’s breakout above $4.6K fuels altcoin market rally — Is altcoin season already here?
Ethereum has surged to $4,670, its highest level in nearly 11 months, indicating that the second phase of the altcoin cycle is underway. This is according to a CoinGecko blog post published Aug. 12, which notes Ethereum’s (ETH) market dominance…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 15:22
White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to CNBC, the White House confirmed on the 12th that two US chip manufacturers, Nvidia and AMD, have agreed to a special agreement
PANews
2025/08/13 15:22
Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI
PANews reported on August 13th that a federal judge ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's accusations that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media constituted a
PANews
2025/08/13 15:03
Ethereum breaks through $4,600 to hit a multi-year high as corporate and institutional interest continues to grow
On August 12, Ethereum (ETH) rose more than 5%, breaking through $4,600, setting its highest price since December 2021. The rally coincided with corporate treasury purchases of currency, record inflows
PANews
2025/08/13 15:00
OKB surges over 160%, now trading around $121
According to PANews on August 13th, OKB has surged over 160% and is now trading at around $121. It recently reached a high of $134 per coin.
PANews
2025/08/13 14:58
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 65.3 million through private placement
PANews reported on August 13th that H100 Group AB has completed a private placement, issuing 8,225,926 new shares at a price of SEK 7.94 per share, raising approximately SEK 65.3
PANews
2025/08/13 14:39
