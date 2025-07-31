MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Phoenix Group Launches Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Net Increase of 179 BTC in Q2, Total Holdings Reach 514 BTC
According to PANews on July 31st, Phoenix Group officially launched its digital asset treasury strategy in its Q2 2025 financial report, becoming the first company to be listed on the
BTC
$118,932.36
-1.09%
NET
$0.00009904
-5.53%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 16:30
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies
A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LOOKS
$0.019717
-5.63%
EL
$0.005011
-5.61%
BAN
$0.06733
-0.92%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 16:28
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
PANews reported on July 31 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
VIRTUAL
$1.2292
-10.61%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 16:26
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Ember Monitoring, SharpLink Gaming spent $43.09 million today to purchase 11,259 ETH, following its $290 million purchase of 77,000 ETH last weekend,
ETH
$4,571.48
-2.40%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 16:06
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback
PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
ASP
$0.1552
-4.90%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 16:04
xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.
PANews reported on July 31st that xTAO, a publicly listed company focused on Bittensor, announced it holds 41,538 TAO tokens, valued at approximately $16 million, making it the largest holder
TAO
$366.15
-8.17%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 15:37
Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency
PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
ANKR
$0.01612
-4.67%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 15:33
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.
According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
KAIA
$0.15852
+3.85%
NOW
$0.00743
-5.35%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 15:27
Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?
Sui is trading at $3.85 at press time after gaining 38% over the past month, but a looming token unlock could threaten gains. Rising on-chain activity and solid fundamentals have helped sustain Sui’s (SUI) price increase this month. At the…
SUI
$3.7782
-5.85%
TOKEN
$0.01561
-7.41%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.73%
BULLS
$182.17
-0.73%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 15:22
SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?
The U.S. SEC reportedly issued new ‘listing standards’ for crypto asset-based ETPs in a new exchange filing. What are the requirements for a listing? According to a recent post by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balhunas, U.S. financial regulators have issued…
U
$0.02701
--%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 15:12
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5