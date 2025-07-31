MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto
PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
BTC
$118,847.31
-1.16%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 18:55
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage
The Philippine government launched a blockchain-based document validation system on Polygon, despite the network suffering an outage on the same day.
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 18:47
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
According to a report by People's Finance on July 31st, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan International), a subsidiary of Cathay Haitong Group, recently successfully issued its first
BOND
$0.1819
-0.05%
PEOPLE
$0.02021
-8.30%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 18:32
White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Bloomberg, the White House reiterated its support for Brian Quintenz, Trump's nominee, after delays in confirming him as chairman of the U.S.
U
$0.02701
--%
WHITE
$0.000621
-1.49%
TRUMP
$9.041
-4.96%
HOUSE
$0.019578
-5.54%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 18:28
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.
PANews reported on July 31st, according to Decrypt. U.S. prosecutors stated at a criminal trial held in New York on Wednesday that developer Roman Storm created the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado
U
$0.02701
--%
STORM
$0.01427
+0.70%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 17:59
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?
Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
GET
$0.0124
-1.15%
MAY
$0.05052
-0.72%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.
According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
ETH
$4,568.52
-2.46%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 17:50
Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs
According to PANews on July 31, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz stated that the Pudgy Penguins team and Abstract have officially participated in US cryptocurrency legislation as government advisors and
PENGU
$0.033522
-9.78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 17:40
CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process
PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U
$0.02701
--%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 17:32
Data: The total value of ETH treasury reserves of 64 entities has exceeded $10 billion
PANews reported on July 31st that The Block reported that the total value of Ethereum reserve assets has exceeded $10 billion, reflecting a growing trend of companies adding Ethereum to
ETH
$4,568.52
-2.46%
BLOCK
$0.1937
-8.41%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/07/31 17:27
