2025-08-14 Thursday

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
Bitcoin
BTC$118,847.31-1.16%
PANews2025/07/31 18:55
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage

The Philippine government launched a blockchain-based document validation system on Polygon, despite the network suffering an outage on the same day.
PANews2025/07/31 18:47
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

According to a report by People's Finance on July 31st, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan International), a subsidiary of Cathay Haitong Group, recently successfully issued its first
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1819-0.05%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02021-8.30%
PANews2025/07/31 18:32
White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Bloomberg, the White House reiterated its support for Brian Quintenz, Trump's nominee, after delays in confirming him as chairman of the U.S.
U
U$0.02701--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000621-1.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.041-4.96%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019578-5.54%
PANews2025/07/31 18:28
Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.

PANews reported on July 31st, according to Decrypt. U.S. prosecutors stated at a criminal trial held in New York on Wednesday that developer Roman Storm created the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado
U
U$0.02701--%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01427+0.70%
PANews2025/07/31 17:59
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
GET
GET$0.0124-1.15%
MAY
MAY$0.05052-0.72%
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
Ethereum
ETH$4,568.52-2.46%
PANews2025/07/31 17:50
Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs

According to PANews on July 31, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz stated that the Pudgy Penguins team and Abstract have officially participated in US cryptocurrency legislation as government advisors and
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.033522-9.78%
PANews2025/07/31 17:40
CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U
U$0.02701--%
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
Data: The total value of ETH treasury reserves of 64 entities has exceeded $10 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that The Block reported that the total value of Ethereum reserve assets has exceeded $10 billion, reflecting a growing trend of companies adding Ethereum to
Ethereum
ETH$4,568.52-2.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1937-8.41%
PANews2025/07/31 17:27

