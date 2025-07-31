2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$591-2.74%
Solana
SOL$195.12-2.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.05134-3.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,895.11-1.13%
XRP
XRP$3.103-5.17%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004582-3.47%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600.…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000013-5.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0156-7.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000644+6.44%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:31
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

OPTO Miner , a leading innovator in blockchain financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining app. The platform aims to simplify and popularize cryptocurrency mining , enabling users around the world to earn a stable daily passive income directly through their smartphones – without expensive mining hardware, complex technical skills, or high upfront investment. Users only need to download the application and register an account to start the cloud computing service with one click, and easily participate in the mining process of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin . As the global digitalization process accelerates, a new encryption technology is attracting attention: OPTO Miner – an innovative mobile-centric cloud mining platform that enables anyone to easily transform their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency “mining machine”. No need for any professional hardware, and no need to master complex technical details, OPTO Miner is quietly changing the way people access and use cryptocurrency. The platform has smooth operation, an intuitive interface, and deep integration of blockchain core technology, making the mining process easier and more efficient than ever before. Forget about those bulky equipment and cumbersome setup processes. Now, with just a few taps, you can easily start your mining journey on your mobile phone and accumulate digital assets anytime, anywhere. Truly realize the future of cryptocurrency in your hands. A Disruptor in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining OPTO Miner platform is completely cloud-based and powered by clean, renewable energy, ensuring the sustainability of mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real time, without the need for users to actively participate in order to profit. The main features include: One-click activation of the mining contract, the system runs automatically immediately, without manual intervention, making mining truly worry-free and labor-saving. Supports mainstream cryptocurrency payments and returns such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, etc., to meet the asset preferences of different users. All mining operations are driven by renewable energy, actively responding to global environmental protection calls, reducing carbon footprints, and achieving sustainable development. Deeply integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, building a multi-layer network protection system to fully resist hacker attacks and data leakage risks. Business covers more than 150 countries and regions, providing 24/7 all-weather multilingual customer support to help global users mine without obstacles. How it Works: Three Easy Steps to Start Earning Sign up: Visit optominer.com to create an account. New users get a $15 sign-up bonus and $0.60 daily. Choose a plan: Choose from a variety of USD-denominated mining contracts. Funds are automatically converted to crypto in real time based on market rates. Start mining: Start mining immediately after activation. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once your balance reaches $100, or reinvested to increase future returns. A smart contract mechanism that combines the stability of the US dollar with the flexibility of cryptocurrencies. Although the platform is denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can still use a variety of major cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH) , XRP , Tether (USDT, ERC20 and TRC20) , Dogecoin (DOGE) , Litecoin (LTC) , Bitcoin Cash (BCH) , and Solana (SOL) . All deposited funds will be instantly converted to US dollars based on the real-time exchange rate to reduce the impact of cryptocurrency price fluctuations on investments. When withdrawing funds, the system will automatically convert the USD balance into the cryptocurrency selected by the user, thereby ensuring asset liquidity while minimizing the risks brought by market fluctuations. User-Centric, for Everyone OPTO Miner’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a wide audience – from cryptocurrency novices to experienced investors. For beginners: low threshold, low risk, let you enter the crypto world with peace of mind, without taking detours. For professionals: It is a worry-free passive income tool that allows funds to grow naturally. For students and young people: anytime, anywhere, easily accumulate digital gold. For housewives and parents: turn fragmented time into a source of income and add security to the family. For retirees: low maintenance, high potential, let assets grow slowly in peace. About OPTO Miner OPTO Miner is a global platform dedicated to providing convenient, environmentally friendly, and fully automated cloud computing mining solutions. OPTO aims to eliminate the common financial and technical barriers to cryptocurrency mining and enable users around the world to easily and sustainably participate in the digital economy. Your smartphone is your next-generation mining device – join this digital revolution now. Mining is no longer synonymous with hot equipment and dense wires in a noisy garage. With OPTO Miner, you only need a smartphone to connect to the powerful blockchain cloud infrastructure and start earning daily profits. Whether you are a crypto novice, a part-time hobbyist with limited time, or a digital asset investor seeking long-term appreciation, OPTO Miner can provide you with a smarter and more flexible way to increase your value – completely at your own pace and with the freedom to control your future.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$591-2.74%
Solana
SOL$195.12-2.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.05134-3.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,895.11-1.13%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003534-13.65%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08723+3.09%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:25
Robin Energy, a listed company, will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with an initial allocation of $5 million.

Robin Energy, a listed company, will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with an initial allocation of $5 million.

PANews reported on July 31st that Robin Energy, a US-listed company, announced that it will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with plans to allocate up to 50% of
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 21:23
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
MLG$0.007884-21.59%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:09
Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund

Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund

According to CoinDesk, Grayscale announced the launch of the Story Protocol Trust on July 31st, providing qualified investors with exposure to the protocol's native IP token. Story Protocol is dedicated
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005525-8.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0156-7.41%
Story
IP$5.636-5.00%
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 21:06
Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reported that Swedish payments giant Klarna Group Plc is considering resuming its New York initial public offering (IPO) as early as September,
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 20:51
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
Core DAO
CORE$0.479-6.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0898-10.02%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 20:42
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's preferred core inflation measure accelerated in June, reaching one of the fastest rates so far this year, while
U
U$0.02701--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.479-6.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0898-10.02%
Farcana
FAR$0.000263+39.15%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 20:41
Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion

Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cointelegraph, a report released Thursday by Galaxy Research indicates that corporate cryptocurrency finance firms, including Strategy, Metaplanet, and SharpLink, have accumulated a
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 20:36

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5