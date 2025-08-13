2025-08-14 Thursday

An unknown wallet added 100 million USDC to the Algorand network

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 17:06 Beijing time, an unknown wallet on the Algorand network minted 100,000,000 USDC, worth approximately US$99,985,200.
PANews2025/08/13 17:12
Ethereum Fusaka mainnet is scheduled to launch on November 5th

PANews reported on August 13th that the Ethereum development team announced that the Fusaka mainnet is expected to launch on November 5, 2025. This plan follows rigorous development network testing,
PANews2025/08/13 17:07
From acquiring Bridge to developing its own Tempo chain, how does Stripe reshape the trillion-dollar payment empire?

By Karen Z, Foresight News Fintech giant Stripe is accelerating its layout in the stablecoin and payment fields. A now-removed job posting revealed a secret collaboration with crypto venture capital
PANews2025/08/13 17:00
Here’s how high Bitcoin price go with 1% pension fund allocation

The new executive order could unlock trillions in retirement funds for crypto, with a 1% shift potentially pushing Bitcoin to $194,000. Still, volatility and regulatory risks may limit quick adoption. Last week, markets flicked from cautious to almost electric. Ethereum…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 16:52
Pumpfun repurchased 175.3 million PUMPs in the past 4 hours, with a total value of approximately US$705,000

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 13th, Pumpfun repurchased 175.3 million PUMP tokens in the past four hours , totaling approximately $705,000. The total repurchased PUMP tokens now
PANews2025/08/13 16:43
Do Kwon faces up to 25 years in prison; sentencing is expected to be announced in December.

PANews reported on August 13th that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon pleaded guilty in New York to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in connection with the plummeting
PANews2025/08/13 16:42
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 13: Crypto Market Smashes $4T ATH As Ethereum, Solana Soar, Bessent Demands 50bp Rate Cut And Trump May Sue Powell

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The crypto market cap hit a new all-time high above $4 trillion as Ethereum and Solana soared, while US Treasury Secretary
Insidebitcoins2025/08/13 16:37
Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure

Safello has announced an agreement with Bitgo Europe GmbH to enhance its crypto custody infrastructure. This partnership will integrate Bitgo’s advanced custody solutions into Safello’s existing setup, utilizing a three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture combined with Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS). This technology eliminates single points of failure by ensuring that private […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 16:30
Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
PANews2025/08/13 16:18
PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
PANews2025/08/13 16:18

