2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0156-7.41%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1271-7.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02877+1.73%
BNKR
BNKR$0.0007238-16.31%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:05
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Sui's interoperability protocol IKA enables users to execute transactions across multiple chains in a trustless environment.
SUI
SUI$3.7799-5.91%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007128-11.85%
Ika
IKA$0.03638-5.23%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:03
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889+1.50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 23:02
PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
RealLink
REAL$0.05139-3.27%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001124-8.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001976+4.55%
SOON
SOON$0.3515-15.48%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:54
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 31st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 9 BTC (worth $1.02 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$118,948.87-1.09%
Ethereum
ETH$4,573.99-2.39%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009904-5.53%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 22:45
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:44
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 22:34
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reports that Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, holds a significant stake in American Bitcoin, a company he co-founded
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.054-4.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05061-0.55%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000082+6.49%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 22:24
8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k. #partnercontent
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:24
Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that Tether International Limited (TIL) today released its Q2 2025 attestation report, according to its official blog. The report shows that USDT issuance exceeded $13.4
U
U$0.02701--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009904-5.53%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/07/31 22:21

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?

PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction

ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5