Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika
PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
PANews
2025/08/01 07:47
US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%
PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
PANews
2025/08/01 07:45
Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Coinbase added 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. The cost
PANews
2025/08/01 07:40
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa
According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
PANews
2025/08/01 07:30
US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/08/01 07:26
Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater Associates and steps down from board
PANews reported on August 1st that Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio sold all remaining shares in the hedge fund and resigned from the board of directors. Bridgewater reportedly informed clients
PANews
2025/08/01 07:19
The White House will impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods and increase Canadian tariffs from 25% to 35%.
According to a PANews report on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods, a 19% tariff on Pakistani goods, a 19%
PANews
2025/08/01 07:18
Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US
PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
PANews
2025/08/01 07:14
Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support
Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
PANews
2025/08/01 07:02
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond
John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
CryptoNews
2025/08/01 06:12
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5