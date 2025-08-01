MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy announced that in the second quarter of 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of US$14 billion, net profit of US$10 billion, and earnings
PANews
2025/08/01 08:40
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.
According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
PANews
2025/08/01 08:33
A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.
According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
PANews
2025/08/01 08:30
Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.
PANews reported on August 1st that Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook stated: "We have acquired seven companies this year and are willing to accelerate our AI roadmap through M&A." Apple
PANews
2025/08/01 08:25
Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Yicai Global, in response to allegations of serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips, Nvidia responded: "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to
PANews
2025/08/01 08:16
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
PANews
2025/08/01 08:08
Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to BusinessWire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) announced the successful completion of a $450 million private equity financing round and the
PANews
2025/08/01 08:00
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
PANews
2025/08/01 07:53
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%
PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
PANews
2025/08/01 07:50
Trump and his donors will pay for $200 million White House renovations
PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at
PANews
2025/08/01 07:48
