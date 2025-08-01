2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations

Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results.  The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12,…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 11:08
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
PANews2025/08/01 11:02
ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily
PANews2025/08/01 10:56
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
PANews2025/08/01 10:46
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August

In August, the crypto industry continued to see a multi-pronged approach to policy, projects, and regulation: ? Trump's reciprocal tariffs were delayed by one week to August 7th ? Hong
PANews2025/08/01 10:39
A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 5E2d6…BpkPq built a position again after 8 months, purchasing JTO worth US$5.7 million at an average price
PANews2025/08/01 10:38

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

