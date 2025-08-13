2025-08-14 Thursday

FTX creditor information leaked, beware of phishing emails

PANews reported on August 13th that Sunil, a representative for FTX creditors, warned that the names and email addresses of FTX creditors may have been leaked, potentially as part of
PANews2025/08/13 18:29
Ethereum Closes On All-Time High As ETH ETF Inflows And Futures Frenzy Drive Rally

Ethereum surged 8% to close in on its all-time high as US spot ETF inflows and record futures activity fueled a broad crypto market rally. The surge comes amid lower-than-expected
Insidebitcoins2025/08/13 18:23
Huang Licheng shorted 1,100 ETH with 25x leverage, worth approximately $5.16 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Onchain Lens data, Huang Licheng opened an ETH short position with a 25x leverage, involving 1,100 ETH with a total value of
PANews2025/08/13 18:17
Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 2,395 BTC with fresh buy

U.K.-listed BTC treasury firm The Smarter Web Company has made yet another multi-million-dollar purchase to boost its portfolio. On August 12, 2025, the firm announced the purchase of an additional 295 Bitcoin (BTC). The latest buy was made at an…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 18:00
Lido TVL hits record high of $41 billion

PANews reported on August 13 that according to DefiLlama data, Lido's total locked value (TVL) exceeded US$41 billion, setting a historical high.
PANews2025/08/13 17:38
YGG completed a YGG buyback of 135 ETH on July 31, with its fund reserves valued at $38 million.

PANews reported on August 13th that Yield Guild Games (YGG) released its July update report, stating that its first self-developed game, League of Legends Land, has performed strongly since its
PANews2025/08/13 17:33
Addressable Launches User Radar to Enhance Web3 Marketing

Addressable, a Web3 marketing platform, has announced the launch of User Radar, a unified dashboard designed to enhance marketing campaigns by providing insights into user behavior. This new tool, accessible via the Addressable dashboard, analyzes both onchain and offchain activity, transforming anonymous website traffic into actionable leads. User Radar tracks aggregated wallet balances across seven […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 17:30
U.S. seizes servers and $1.09m in crypto linked to BlackSuit ransomware gang

Another ransomware gang is in U.S. crosshairs, with authorities moving against the BlackSuit group, active since 2022 and linked to more than $370 million in ransom demands. On Monday, the Justice Department said it seized four servers, nine domains, and…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 17:24
Lido price smashes $1.50 barrier on Ethereum strength and new adoption catalyst

Lido price edges toward $2 after a two-week rally fueled by institutional adoption and Ethereum’s strength. Lido (LDO) price is currently in a parabolic advance following a delayed breakout from a double bottom pattern, with two troughs forming around the…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 17:23
DeFi Education Fund and a16z call on the SEC to create a regulatory safe harbor for blockchain applications

PANews reported on August 13 that DeFi Education Fund and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) submitted a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), calling for the creation of a
PANews2025/08/13 17:21

