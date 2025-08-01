MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…
$0.10008
--%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 20:21
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, citing the New York Times, OpenAI has raised $8.3 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion. OpenAI plans to obtain $40
PANews
2025/08/01 20:18
Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high
PANews reported on August 1st that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record for the
PANews
2025/08/01 20:16
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Trump said that there is strong dissent within the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and it will only intensify.
TRUMP
$9.013
-5.37%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:10
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
BTC
$118,769.63
-1.31%
SECOND
$0.0000087
+14.47%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:08
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.
According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
PANews
2025/08/01 20:03
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say
Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like…
PLAY
$0.05357
+10.56%
$0.10008
--%
CROSS
$0.27993
-9.46%
LIKE
$0.011225
-1.31%
FAR
$0.000263
+39.15%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 19:55
Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified
According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When
$0.10008
--%
PANews
2025/08/01 19:50
UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8
PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-7.39%
PANews
2025/08/01 19:44
a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL
$0.0001314
-0.83%
PANews
2025/08/01 19:39
