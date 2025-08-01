2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, US labor data supported calls for monetary easing, sending Treasury yields and the dollar down. The 10-year Treasury yield was 4.295%,
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.11-6.12%
PANews2025/08/01 21:03
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury yields from two to seven years have all fallen by at least 10 basis points, signaling a Fed whose
U
U$0.02701--%
PANews2025/08/01 20:58
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

According to PANews on August 1st, Michael Saylor stated in an interview with CNBC that Strategy may purchase up to 1.5 million bitcoins, equivalent to holding over 7.14% of the
MAY
MAY$0.0505-0.47%
PANews2025/08/01 20:57
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

According to CoinDesk, the supply of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has surpassed $8.4 billion, increasing by over $3.14 billion in 20 days. This increase surpasses the inflows into BlackRock's flagship
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0003-0.02%
PANews2025/08/01 20:54
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2576-6.53%
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the number of new non-farm payrolls in May was revised from 144,000 to
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.11-6.12%
U
U$0.02701--%
MAY
MAY$0.0505-0.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0898-10.02%
PANews2025/08/01 20:34
The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in the United States in July were 73,000, compared to expectations of 110,000. The previous value
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.11-6.12%
PANews2025/08/01 20:30
Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block's data dashboard, in July, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)'s Solana (SOL) futures trading volume and open interest both more than
Solana
SOL$194.65-3.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008--%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-7.39%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.194-8.74%
PANews2025/08/01 20:27
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
U
U$0.02701--%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1819-0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008--%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00207-24.83%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004539+0.13%
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22

