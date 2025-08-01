MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Cleveland Fed President and 2026 FOMC voting member Hammack said in an interview with Bloomberg that the non-farm payroll report released
FARM
$29.11
-6.12%
T
$0.01682
-5.82%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:43
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin mining profits reached their highest level since halving last month
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to CoinDesk, a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) research report released Friday indicated that Bitcoin miners experienced another strong performance in July, with profitability reaching
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.
According to PANews on August 1, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it has increased its holdings by 17.47 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 702.6 bitcoins.
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:35
Coinbase shares fell 12%, their biggest intraday drop since April.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Coinbase (COIN.O) stock price fell 12%, the largest intraday drop since April.
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:32
State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in
Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
EXPERT
$0.00081
-0.12%
ACT
$0.04057
-8.81%
BANK
$0.05737
-10.41%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:32
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Businesswire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT), a non-bank lender and finance company, announced today that it has signed an equity
CITY
$1.0896
-4.97%
SUI
$3.7691
-6.28%
BANK
$0.05737
-10.41%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:29
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
The GENIUS Act leaves a foreign stablecoin loophole that puts US issuers at a competitive disadvantage, says former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad.
ACT
$0.04057
-8.81%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:23
Fed's mouthpiece: The slowdown in the job market will test the Fed's unyielding interest rate policy
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said the slowdown in employment over the past three months may open the door for Federal
MAY
$0.0505
-0.47%
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-7.39%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:22
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
According to CoinDesk, Bank of America (BAC) stated in a report on Monday that while dollar-backed stablecoins continue to dominate, recent discussions with investors indicate a growing interest in tokenizing
REAL
$0.05122
-3.72%
AMERICA
$0.0001584
-19.47%
BANK
$0.05737
-10.41%
BAC
$4.8675
-2.29%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:12
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
PANews reported on August 1st that Cointelegraph reported that Hashgraph Group (THG) launched IDTrust, a self-sovereign identity platform based on the Hedera network, incorporating artificial intelligence technology to achieve decentralized
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/01 21:06
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Kazakhstan to Move Reserve Wealth Into Crypto — Which Countries Showed Them the Way?
PA Daily｜Binance Alpha launches Zircuit (ZRC); Classover plans to raise $500 million to accelerate SOL treasury construction
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5