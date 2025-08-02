MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors
The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
STARTUP
$0.006944
-0.02%
GO
$0.00048
+77.77%
99Bitcoins
2025/08/02 16:38
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.
PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
ETH
$4,587.61
-2.09%
PANews
2025/08/02 16:04
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.
By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
FARM
$29.13
-5.91%
TRUMP
$9.055
-4.91%
BTC
$119,071.88
-0.97%
PANews
2025/08/02 16:00
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.
PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
BTC
$119,071.88
-0.97%
PANews
2025/08/02 15:17
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
PANews
2025/08/02 14:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000
PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
PANews
2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.
PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
ARK
$0.4423
-4.67%
PANews
2025/08/02 13:39
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDC
$0.9994
-0.04%
PANews
2025/08/02 13:07
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP
BTC
$119,071.88
-0.97%
BABY
$0.06005
-6.14%
PANews
2025/08/02 12:33
BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%
PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，BTC刚刚突破114000美元，现报114009.90美元/枚，日内下跌 1.16%。
PANews
2025/08/02 12:32
