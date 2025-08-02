MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Bitcoin and the crypto market are in the red today, here’s why
The crypto market took a sharp turn lower this week as a cocktail of weak economic data and heavy profit-taking sparked a wave of selling.
HERE
$0.00047
--%
RED
$0.3918
-7.04%
WHY
$0.00000003262
+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:23
APT Miner gains traction as XRP holders seek stable passive income
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
WHITE
$0.0006412
+3.20%
BTC
$119,090.28
-0.96%
XRP
$3.1139
-4.91%
CLOUD
$0.08717
+2.96%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.73%
APT
$4.767
-3.69%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:13
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Little Pepe nears CEX debut as $12.5m presale, Layer-2 tech, and meme launchpad spark 500x upside chatter. #partnercontent
LIKE
$0.011222
-1.31%
LAYER
$0.6109
-5.72%
PEPE
$0.00001125
-8.23%
MEME
$0.001945
+2.91%
SPARK
$0.035696
-16.84%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 00:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $525 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.7983 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/02 23:30
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), after BTC fell below $113,000, the floating profits of "insider whales" reached a new high.
BTC
$119,090.28
-0.96%
AI
$0.1274
-7.74%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/02 23:18
Can XYZVerse beat Doge and SHIB? 17% burn rate, sports partnerships fuel a 30× target
XYZVerse targets Doge and SHIB with token burn, sports deals, and buzz of a potential 30x surge. #partnercontent
SHIB
$0.00001304
-5.64%
TOKEN
$0.01561
-7.30%
FUEL
$0.00664
-10.75%
DOGE
$0.22712
-7.71%
BUZZ
$0.013707
+30.79%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/02 23:14
Kugler's surprise resignation could speed up Trump's selection of the next Fed chairman
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler's sudden resignation on Friday presents US President Trump with an opportunity to fill the Fed vacancy
TRUMP
$9.054
-4.92%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/02 23:11
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
China’s plan to liquidate confiscated crypto through Hong Kong exchanges isn’t simply a policy — it’s to control global digital asset markets and outmaneuver the US.
T
$0.01689
-5.48%
GRAND
$0.298
--%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/02 23:05
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
PANews reported on August 2 that according to Coinglass data, the total network liquidation reached US$20.038 million in the past hour, of which long positions liquidated US$18.7707 million and short
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/02 22:54
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
PANews reported on August 2nd that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued an official security alert, warning against fraudulent stablecoin licensing schemes. The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/02 22:31
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report