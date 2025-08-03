MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 7 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6256.18 BTC.
According to PANews on August 3, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 7 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,256.18, with a total
BTC
$119,084.25
-0.96%
EL
$0.005058
-4.72%
PANews
2025/08/03 10:08
Huang Licheng closed his long position in PUMP at a loss of $7.76 million, bringing his total floating loss to $13.5 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng completely closed his long position in PUMP (5x), suffering a loss of $7.76 million, and sold all
PUMP
$0.003646
-6.68%
PANews
2025/08/03 09:50
The rise of "soft gambling" such as opening blind boxes and winning discounts in raffles reveals the addictive business model
By John Wang , Crypto KOL Compiled by Felix, PANews One girl bought three Pop Mart blind boxes and filmed a cozy unboxing video on TikTok. “Hopefully I get the
GET
$0.0124
-1.15%
JOHN
$0.0181
-0.33%
PANews
2025/08/03 09:33
Huang Licheng's long position on ETH/HYPE/PUMP has basically given back all of his previous profits of $22.45 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Huang Licheng, the big brother of Maji, has basically lost all of his previous profits of
HYPE
$45.21
-1.88%
PUMP
$0.003646
-6.68%
ETH
$4,588.3
-2.08%
PANews
2025/08/03 09:07
Former Trump prosecutor under investigation for alleged illegal political activity
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to CCTV News, the Office of Special Counsel, a US federal watchdog, confirmed on August 2nd local time that former Special Counsel Jack
TRUMP
$9.042
-5.05%
PANews
2025/08/03 09:00
A whale obtained 25,540 ETH from FalconX 6 hours ago, worth $86.1 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale received 25,540 ETH worth $86.1 million from FalconX six hours ago. Previously, the whale received 35,615 ETH
SIX
$0.02278
+1.51%
ETH
$4,588.3
-2.08%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:40
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” added 10,000 ETH to its position 3 hours ago, and the current ETH short position has a floating profit of US$12.25 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [the whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles] increased his short position by another
ETH
$4,588.3
-2.08%
WIN
$0.00006515
+2.27%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:31
Solana CME futures trading volume surged 252% in July to $8.1 billion, the highest volume since launch.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to data from The Block, cited by Cointelegraph, Solana CME futures trading volume soared 252% in July to $8.1 billion, setting a record
BLOCK
$0.1936
-8.85%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:26
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 15,822 ETH, worth approximately $55.56 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the
ETH
$4,588.3
-2.08%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:14
A Federal Reserve board member resigned and the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired. What does this mean for the market?
Written by: Wall Street Journal Trump fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost at the same time a Federal Reserve board member announced his resignation. This
TRUMP
$9.042
-5.05%
PANews
2025/08/03 08:00
