Trump considering 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos and Rick Rieder
PANews reported on August 13 that sources revealed that US President Trump is evaluating 11 candidates to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerwell, whose term ends in May 2025. The new
PANews
2025/08/13 20:25
Ethereum ICO participants sold another 4,283 ETH, making a profit of approximately $366.8 million on the 100,000 ETH they purchased for $31,000.
PANews reported on August 13th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an Ethereum ICO participant recently sold 4,283 ETH for $18.97 million. Since 2021, he has sold a total of 44,284
PANews
2025/08/13 20:21
Skycorp Solar, a publicly listed company, has launched a strategic digital asset reserve, purchasing 32.76 ETH in its first transaction.
PANews reported on August 13th that Skycorp Solar Group, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced the launch of a strategic digital asset reserve account and began investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins,
PANews
2025/08/13 20:19
BNB Chain Launches Annual Awards to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary; Winners Will Be Announced on September 5th
PANews reported on August 13 that BNB Chain announced the launch of the "BNB Chain Annual Awards 2025" to recognize projects and builders that promote Web3 innovation and ecological development.
PANews
2025/08/13 20:13
Publicly listed GameSquare plans to purchase $2.5 million in Animecoin ($ANIME) within a year.
PANews reported on August 13 that Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the Animecoin Foundation, which will purchase $2.5 million worth
PANews
2025/08/13 20:10
DOGE under $0.50 or Little Pepe under $0.005: Best $500 bet
As memecoins heat up, investors are weighing DOGE’s legacy appeal against Little Pepe’s low-cost entry and real blockchain utility. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 20:05
Automated Mining? Seize the Golden Opportunity of Dogecoin Cloud Mining in 2025!
Bitcoin has stabilized above $120,000, and the crypto market is broadly recovering. Altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) are experiencing a new upward momentum. “Whales” — influential investors making large-scale purchases — are driving price increases and signaling long-term confidence in Dogecoin’s growth potential. For many, the most attractive factor is the potential income, depending on their mining contracts and market conditions. SIX MINING , a global cryptocurrency mining platform, offers hosted hash power rental services without the need for expensive hardware, maintenance, or electricity costs. Investors can start with a $12 free registration bonus plus $0.64 daily login rewards and scale their investments through flexible contracts tailored to different budgets. What is SIX MINING Cloud Mining? Cloud mining is a process that uses rented cloud computing power to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, eliminating the need to install or directly operate hardware and related software. SIX MINING is a global decentralized smart cloud mining platform founded in the UK in 2018. They utilize clean energy for mining, significantly reducing mining costs. SIX MINING’s mission is to create a sustainable and eco-friendly mining environment, enabling more crypto enthusiasts as well as individual and team miners to participate without the need to purchase or maintain equipment or pay direct energy costs. Why Choose SIX MINING Registration Bonus: Receive a $12 bonus upon successful account registration. No Equipment Costs: The platform covers all hardware, electricity, and maintenance fees. Efficient and Eco-Friendly: Uses clean energy to create a low-carbon mining environment. Real-Time Earnings Monitoring: Track mining progress and income anytime via mobile app. Bank-Level Security: SSL encryption and DDoS protection. How to Participate Register an account — takes just one minute and instantly receive a $12 bonus . Fund your account — supports deposits in 10 different cryptocurrencies, with a minimum of $100. Choose a contract plan — select a daily earnings plan based on your budget . The above contracts are among the platform’s popular plans. For more contract options, please visit the SIX MINING official contracts page. Start earning automatically — earnings are credited daily and can be withdrawn anytime. Summary With the rising value of hash power and the upward trend in Dogecoin prices, mining bonuses are accelerating. Early adopters stand to gain substantial profits. For those ready to secure a place in the next growth phase of cryptocurrency, platforms like SIX MINING offer a fast, convenient, and scalable solution to help earn daily income. Register now to claim your $12 bonus and start your Dogecoin cloud mining journey for free!
CryptoNews
2025/08/13 20:04
When KYT tools become "zombie systems": What you think is compliance is actually a trap
By AiYing Compliance Everyone in the industry knows there are two types of compliance: those that impress regulators and those that truly deliver. The former is called "Compliance Theater," while
PANews
2025/08/13 20:00
LIXTE Biotechnology plans to invest 25% of its treasury in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 13th that the board of directors of biopharmaceutical company LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings has approved a strategic capital allocation plan to invest up to 25% of the
PANews
2025/08/13 19:53
Glassnode: ETH futures open interest hits record high of $35.5 billion
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Glassnode data, the open interest in ETH futures also hit a record high of approximately US$35.5 billion. Short sellers are under immense
PANews
2025/08/13 19:46
