Musk: Real-time AI video rendering technology is expected to be realized in 3 to 6 months
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Jinshi, Musk retweeted the relevant news about Grok Imagine and said: "Ten days ago, a 6-second video took 60 seconds to render,
PANews
2025/08/03 15:23
Data: 1,000 BTC transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 1,000 BTC (US$113,640,184) was transferred from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet.
PANews
2025/08/03 15:08
Hong Kong RWA registration platform will be launched on August 7
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the "Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily", the Hong Kong RWA registration platform will be launched on August 7th. Initiated by the
PANews
2025/08/03 13:42
Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland suspected of being stolen
PANews reported on August 3rd that BitcoinNews reported that the Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland, was suspected of being stolen. The statue, unveiled on October 25, 2024, at an
PANews
2025/08/03 13:04
The rumor circulating in the community today that "China has once again announced a ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining" may be false.
PANews reported on August 3rd that rumors circulating in the community that China has officially banned cryptocurrency trading and mining are likely false, as no such ban has been announced
PANews
2025/08/03 12:36
Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer has opened airdrop registration
PANews reported on August 3rd that Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer tweeted that airdrop registration SlayDrop is now open and the deadline is 9 pm on August 9th (UTC+8).
PANews
2025/08/03 11:55
Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance Takes Effect, Why Do Concept Stocks Fall Collectively?
Written by Caijing reporter Tang Jun Kang Kai On the first day that the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance came into effect, the capital market, which had been bustling for nearly
PANews
2025/08/03 11:24
Data: Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days.
PANews
2025/08/03 11:12
A whale went long on BTC at 40x leverage, with a position size of approximately $45.37 million.
According to PANews on August 3, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xab15 has established a 40x leveraged BTC long position, totaling 400 BTC (approximately US$45.37 million).
PANews
2025/08/03 11:09
A whale's 10x leveraged DOGE long position has been partially closed, resulting in a loss of approximately $3.09 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, following the sudden market crash, a whale's DOGE (10x) long position was partially closed, resulting in a loss of
PANews
2025/08/03 10:45
