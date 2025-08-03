MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Ethereum doesn’t need another upgrade, it needs a PR team | Opinion
Ethereum is becoming a lifeline for many, solving real-world problems. It deserves a voice that can carry beyond the echo chamber.
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 23:15
Satoshigallery: Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture found
PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the planner of the Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture, posted on the X platform that the Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture had been found and expressed
PANews
2025/08/03 23:09
NFT sales plunge as CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins demand wanes
Total NFT sales decreased by 10% in the previous seven days, reaching $155 million. The weekly decline was primarily due to CryptoPunks.
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 22:15
Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets
This is a follow-up interview to a three-part series of interviews with William Quigley, a crypto investor and co-founder of WAX and Tether.
Crypto.news
2025/08/03 21:54
Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman
PANews reported on August 3 that when talking about the selection of the next Federal Reserve Chairman, Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, said that US President
PANews
2025/08/03 21:48
US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries "basically decided"
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Trade Representative Greer stated on August 3rd local time that the new round of tariffs imposed by President Trump on
PANews
2025/08/03 21:42
Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics
PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as
PANews
2025/08/03 21:37
Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
PANews
2025/08/03 21:23
Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and
PANews
2025/08/03 20:48
