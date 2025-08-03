2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Ethereum doesn’t need another upgrade, it needs a PR team | Opinion

Ethereum doesn’t need another upgrade, it needs a PR team | Opinion

Ethereum is becoming a lifeline for many, solving real-world problems. It deserves a voice that can carry beyond the echo chamber.
Threshold
T$0.01689-5.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.05154-2.91%
Echo
ECHO$0.03107+15.03%
Crypto.news2025/08/03 23:15
Satoshigallery: Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture found

Satoshigallery: Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture found

PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the planner of the Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture, posted on the X platform that the Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture had been found and expressed
PANews2025/08/03 23:09
NFT sales plunge as CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins demand wanes

NFT sales plunge as CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins demand wanes

Total NFT sales decreased by 10% in the previous seven days, reaching $155 million. The weekly decline was primarily due to CryptoPunks.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004708-0.02%
Crypto.news2025/08/03 22:15
Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets

Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets

This is a follow-up interview to a three-part series of interviews with William Quigley, a crypto investor and co-founder of WAX and Tether.
Particl
PART$0.1752+1.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04068-8.52%
Crypto.news2025/08/03 21:54
Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 3 that when talking about the selection of the next Federal Reserve Chairman, Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, said that US President
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006448+3.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.065-4.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019725-6.15%
PANews2025/08/03 21:48
US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries &quot;basically decided&quot;

US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries &quot;basically decided&quot;

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Trade Representative Greer stated on August 3rd local time that the new round of tariffs imposed by President Trump on
U
U$0.02701--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.065-4.81%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13609+3.32%
PANews2025/08/03 21:42
Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006448+3.79%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019725-6.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001958-8.41%
PANews2025/08/03 21:37
Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
PANews2025/08/03 21:23
Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and
SUN
SUN$0.024474+2.83%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08058-5.08%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1495-2.15%
PANews2025/08/03 20:48

