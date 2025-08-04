MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
2025-08-14
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE
PANews reported on August 4 that according to @mlmabc monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPEs, worth approximately US$765.4 million. The estimated average cost is US$16.46, the total cost is approximately
HYPE
$45.07
-2.10%
MAY
$0.05052
-0.80%
HOLD
$0.00004382
-3.30%
PANews
2025/08/04 09:50
Ripple: Banks have invested over $100 billion in blockchain infrastructure since 2020
PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, a recent report released by Ripple, CB Insights, and the UK's CBT stated that digital assets are becoming mainstream, with traditional
PANews
2025/08/04 09:47
The US is embracing the "Golden Age of Cryptocurrency," but how will South Korea follow suit?
Author: Heechang Four Pillars Compiled by: TechFlow Key Takeaways The Executive Order 14178 Task Force released a 166-page report today outlining how the United States can lead the blockchain industry
ORDER
$0.1241
-5.26%
PANews
2025/08/04 09:30
Thai listed company RSXYZ announces its Bitcoin holdings have increased to 50
PANews reported on August 4 that according to official news, Thailand's listed company RSXYZ Public Company Limited (Ticker: XYZ) announced last week that it would strategically increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews
2025/08/04 09:19
A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000
According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of
BTC
$119,217.9
-0.82%
PANews
2025/08/04 09:11
The address suspected to be an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard 15,846 ETH and deposited it for pledge 7 hours ago
PANews reported on August 4th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, an address likely belonging to an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard and stake 15,846 ETH (US$55.34 million)
ETH
$4,593
-1.87%
PANews
2025/08/04 09:06
Some of the whale @qwatio's short positions were liquidated, and the current floating profit has dropped to $1.3 million.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market began to recover, some of the short positions of the giant whale @qwatio were liquidated: BTC
BTC
$119,217.9
-0.82%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:55
Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential
PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad
PANews
2025/08/04 08:50
Linea, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6.
PANews reported on August 4th that Etherex, a decentralized exchange jointly launched by Linea, Consensys, and Nile, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6th. Etherex is an upgraded
TOKEN
$0.01565
-7.01%
REX
$0.025724
+29.75%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:31
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio retires, and his seven investment principles attract attention
Reporter: Wu Bin (21st Century Business Herald) "Pain + Reflection = Progress." On August 1st, Beijing time, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared his farewell letter on social media,
PAIN
$1.3224
-3.00%
RAY
$3.692
+3.27%
PANews
2025/08/04 08:30
