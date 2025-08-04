MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
USDe's market capitalization has risen to $9.293 billion, a monthly increase of over 75%.
PANews reported on August 4th that DeFiLlama data showed that the market capitalization of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has reached $9.293 billion, a 75.13% increase in one month. USDe is
USDE
$1.0001
-0.04%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 11:48
The Cardano community has approved the "IOE Roadmap" proposal
PANews reported on August 4th that the Cardano community has approved a proposal titled "IOE Roadmap" with 74.01% support. The proposal will deploy approximately 96,817,080 ADA (approximately $71 million) from
ADA
$0.9286
+5.93%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 11:47
A Curve community member proposed halting all subsequent L2 network integration work.
PANews reported on August 4th that Curve community member phil_00Llama recently initiated a proposal to "halt all further Layer 2 development," suggesting that already deployed L2s be retained but that
LAYER
$0.6115
-5.54%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 11:26
SharpLink adds $54M in ETH, expanding holdings to $1.65B
SharpLink Gaming has continued its aggressive Ethereum acquisition strategy, purchasing another 15,822 ETH worth approximately $53.9 million. According to an Aug. 3 post on X by Lookonchain, the firm spent $108.57 million in USD Coin (USDC) over the preceding two…
USDC
$0.9993
-0.06%
ETH
$4,590
-1.94%
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 11:19
Lido Co-founder: Decided to reduce the size of the contributor team, affecting approximately 15% of employees
PANews reported on August 4th that Lido co-founder Vasiliy Shapovalov stated on the X platform last weekend: "To ensure long-term sustainability, Lido Labs, the Lido ecosystem, and the Lido Alliance
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 11:14
The crypto market rebounded across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the gains, exceeding 6%, and BTC rising to $114,000.
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after a sustained decline, with all sectors generally seeing gains of approximately 2% to 6%. The
BTC
$119,200.78
-0.84%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.73%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 11:11
Japanese listed company Metaplanet spent approximately $53.7 million to increase its holdings of 463 Bitcoins
PANews reported on August 4th that Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, announced that it had purchased an additional 463 bitcoins at a price of approximately $115,895 per bitcoin, spending
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 11:02
US SEC v. Ripple: Legal experts say SEC has only days left to respond to XRP case
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Bitcoin.com, the crypto community is closely following the progress of the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple,
U
$0.02701
--%
XRP
$3.1132
-4.88%
COM
$0.02353
-6.01%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 10:52
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 3rd-4th)
Analysis: Paradigm may hold approximately $765.4 million worth of HYPE According to @mlmabc's monitoring, Paradigm may hold 19,134,900.46 HYPE, valued at approximately $765.4 million. The estimated average cost is $16.46,
HYPE
$45.07
-2.10%
MAY
$0.05052
-0.80%
HOLD
$0.00004354
-3.92%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 10:30
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 4, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/4: Another Trump coin? Trump Media & Technology reveals its "Truth"
TRUMP
$9.054
-4.93%
AI
$0.1274
-7.88%
MEME
$0.001933
+2.22%
MEMES
$0.00008891
-2.58%
PANews
PANews
2025/08/04 10:00
