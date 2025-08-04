2025-08-14 Thursday

Bitcoin's August correction continues, but could this stealth catalyst spark a rally?

Bitcoin’s August correction continues, but could this stealth catalyst spark a rally?

Bitcoin has slipped below $115,000 amid an August correction, but behind the surface, a quiet shift in macro conditions may be laying the groundwork for a sharp reversal. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% over the…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 15:27
Analysis: Under the risk appetite in the late stage of Bitcoin bull market, there will be two more rebounds in this cycle

Analysis: Under the risk appetite in the late stage of Bitcoin bull market, there will be two more rebounds in this cycle

PANews reported on August 4th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. noted that the Bitcoin bull market has entered its late stages, with investor risk appetite gradually declining. Data shows
PANews2025/08/04 15:13
RWA Token, Why Does the On-Chain World Also Have an &quot;Augusta Club&quot;?

RWA Token, Why Does the On-Chain World Also Have an &quot;Augusta Club&quot;?

By Prathik Desai Compiled by: Block unicorn In the 20th century, Augusta National Golf Club was criticized for its perceived elitism. Home to the Masters Tournament, the club boasted only
PANews2025/08/04 15:00
Analysis: Bitcoin falls below key support as slowing employment data and seasonal weakness combine

Analysis: Bitcoin falls below key support as slowing employment data and seasonal weakness combine

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin has fallen below the key technical support level of $112,000 over the past few weeks, shifting market sentiment. The
PANews2025/08/04 14:58
Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to hold 21,000 Bitcoins by the end of March 2027

Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to hold 21,000 Bitcoins by the end of March 2027

PANews reported on August 4th that Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc. announced plans to hold 21,000 bitcoins by the end of March 2027, according to NLNico. The company plans
PANews2025/08/04 14:25
Capital B aims to raise approximately €11.5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

Capital B aims to raise approximately €11.5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced a capital increase and share issuance and convertible bond
PANews2025/08/04 14:09
The Smarter Web Company, a publicly listed company holding Bitcoin, announced it has raised £8.1 million.

The Smarter Web Company, a publicly listed company holding Bitcoin, announced it has raised £8.1 million.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced a placement to a well-known institutional investor and a subscription to
PANews2025/08/04 14:05
Publicly listed company H100 Group plans to raise approximately $2.2 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Publicly listed company H100 Group plans to raise approximately $2.2 million to purchase more Bitcoin

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it plans to issue new shares to raise approximately 21.2 million Swedish
PANews2025/08/04 14:00
A Stealth Trigger Might Reverse BTC Shaky Markets: 10x Research

A Stealth Trigger Might Reverse BTC Shaky Markets: 10x Research

With the recent downward trend in Bitcoin, breaking below $112,000, 10x Research says a “stealth trigger” is quietly building pressure in the background that could lead to BTC’s most explosive recoveries. “While markets focus on labor data and rate cuts, another force is quietly building pressure in the background,” it wrote on X , Monday. The Hidden Catalyst That Could Reverse Bitcoin’s Slide Actionable Market Insights Why this report matters Bitcoin just broke below $112,000, but the story behind the move runs deeper than most traders realize. A stealth trigger, missed by many, may soon shift the macro… pic.twitter.com/rVwtrn29OL — 10x Research (@10x_Research) August 3, 2025 The research noted that the catalyst is often overlooked and has the potential to reverse Bitcoin’s decline. “Key technical levels are converging with overlooked macro dynamics, offering a potential setup for those who know where to look.” BTC Major Rebound Mirrors Last Year’s Dynamics: Report The month of August has historically been the weakest month, with 5–20% drops. The report compares the current setup to that of last year’s dynamics. “Bitcoin has now corrected in line with typical August seasonality, coinciding with downward revisions to U.S. labor market data,” it noted, adding that the economy may be on shakier ground than investors had assumed. Last year, Bitcoin’s weakness proved temporary after the Fed responded to early signs of cooling labor market. The Fed softened with a surprise 50 basis point rate cut in September 2024, showing a long-term supportive backdrop for the BTC price . This momentum provided another near-term tailwind for Bitcoin. As reported earlier, the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% last week, triggering a market selloff. 10x Research noted that we would expect further declines in risk assets after the first rate cut in September. This will be followed by a sharp rebound once a cut becomes certain and is publicly validated by Fed officials, it added. “In recent times, Bitcoin has proven its ability to weather turbulence inflicted by external factors, an encouraging sign of its increasing maturity,” Gadi Chait, Head of Investment at Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews. “Our conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term potential still stands, undeterred by short-term price fluctuations.”
CryptoNews2025/08/04 13:57
Suiscan: AI project DeAgentAI is the fastest growing infrastructure project in Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days

Suiscan: AI project DeAgentAI is the fastest growing infrastructure project in Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days

PANews reported on August 4 that Suiscan released its latest 30-day growth list. The AI Infra project DeAgentAI topped the Infra track and became the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the
PANews2025/08/04 13:52

