MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
ChainOpera AI multi-agent group function was launched, driving growth in both developers and users, with the number of paying users exceeding 300,000.
PANews reported on August 4th that the ChainOpera AI platform has officially launched the Multi-Agent Group feature, allowing users to organize multiple AI agents into collaborative teams to complete more
MORE
$0.10006
-0.02%
AI
$0.1274
-7.81%
MULTI
$0.08053
+3.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 17:51
CrediX: The website has been deactivated and user deposits are prohibited. Users who need to withdraw funds should use the contract.
PANews reported on August 4th that CrediX officials stated a suspected security breach is currently under investigation and will release details soon. To mitigate risks, CrediX has disabled its website
SOON
$0.3544
-15.49%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 17:48
Trump Media eyes token and wallet launch amid $20 million Q2 loss
Trump Media, the Donald Trump-affiliated parent company behind media platform Truth Social, is planning to launch a utility token and digital wallet. Per a recent SEC filing, the token will be part of a broader rewards system linked to the…
TRUMP
$9.044
-5.04%
TOKEN
$0.01565
-7.34%
PART
$0.1752
+1.80%
WALLET
$0.02921
-2.89%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 17:14
Rich Dad Poor Dad author: If Bitcoin falls below $90,000 due to the "August Curse," I will double my investment
PANews reported on August 4th that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," said on social media that Bitcoin could fall below $90,000 due to the so-called "August Curse."
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 16:47
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw their first net outflow in 15 weeks, with $404 million in Bitcoin outflows during the week.
PANews reported on August 4th that a report released by CoinShares showed that digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $223 million over the past week, the first
NET
$0.00009856
-5.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 16:43
CACEIS, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, acquires minority stake in Kriptown to support the launch of blockchain exchange Lise
PANews reported on August 4 that CACEIS, the asset services arm of Crédit Agricole, acquired a minority stake in French fintech company Kriptown to support the launch of the blockchain
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 16:15
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$27.59936 million
According to PANews on August 4, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.2307
-10.48%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 16:15
Stolen Satoshi statue recovered in shambles, what really happened?
The statue of Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto was recently the victim of vandalism, stolen, shattered, and drowned for reasons unknown. Satoshi disappears, again On August 3, 2025, Satoshigallery, the creators of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, revealed that the symbol…
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 16:10
Cardano treasury allocates $71m in ADA for protocol enhancements
Cardano community members have approved a $71 million funding proposal to support a year-long upgrade plan by core developer Input Output Engineering. According to data from Cardano network explorer AdaStat, the proposal passed with 74% support, securing 200 votes in…
CORE
$0.4803
-6.46%
ADA
$0.9276
+5.67%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 16:04
YGG establishes Onchain Guild and allocates 50 million YGG to the ecological fund pool to explore revenue generation opportunities
PANews reported on August 4 that Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world's largest decentralized gaming guild network, announced the establishment of a new Onchain Guild and allocated 50 million YGG
YGG
$0.1661
-6.42%
FUND
$0.0408
+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 15:48
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report