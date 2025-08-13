2025-08-14 Thursday

Sign Foundation Completes First $12 Million $SIGN Buyback

PANews reported on August 13 that the Sign Foundation announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of $SIGN tokens worth US$12 million, of which US$8 million was purchased through
Sign
PANews2025/08/13 21:07
Biopharmaceutical expert Dr. Michael Baran joins Sei's DeSci venture capital fund, Sapien Capital

PANews reported on August 13th that Sapien Capital, a subsidiary of the Sei Foundation, announced that biomedical expert Dr. Michael Baran has joined the team as a strategic advisor for
SEI
SUI Desci Agents
EXPERT MONEY
FUND
PANews2025/08/13 21:05
BitPay integrates Solana, enabling global payments with SOL, USDC, and USDT

BitPay has integrated Solana into its platform, enabling users and merchants to buy, store, send, receive, swap, and spend SOL and Solana-based stablecoins. In a press release shared with crypto.news, BitPay announced that it has integrated the Solana blockchain into…
Solana
USDCoin
Suilend
Trustswap
Crypto.news2025/08/13 21:04
ZachXBT: North Korean IT personnel exposed as operating 30+ fake identities, involved in $680,000 attack

PANews reported on August 13th that ZachXBT revealed that a source hacked into the devices of North Korean IT personnel and discovered that a small team of them had obtained
PANews2025/08/13 21:02
Revitalizing the Polkadot ecosystem starts with reducing inflation

TL;DR Polkadot's current annual inflation rate is approximately 8% , with a total supply of 1.6 billion tokens and only 20 million destroyed. High inflation leads to static capital, hindering
PANews2025/08/13 21:00
DOT Miners Launches New XRP Mining Contract, Allowing XRP Holders to Earn Passive Income Daily

Solana
Bitcoin
Brainedge
Trust The Process
GET
XRP
Polkadot
CryptoNews2025/08/13 21:00
Since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, and stablecoins on the Ethereum chain account for 40% of blockchain fees.

PANews reported on August 13 that Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick said that since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, which is twice
Juneo Supernet
Ethereum
PANews2025/08/13 20:57
Block to issue $1.5 billion in senior bonds for corporate operations and strategic investments

PANews reported on August 13 that payment service provider Block, Inc. announced that the company plans to issue senior bonds totaling US$1.5 billion through private placement. The funds raised will
Blockstreet
PANews2025/08/13 20:42
Analysis: Institutional funds account for 75% of Coinbase Bitcoin trading volume, which may indicate price rise

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to analysis by Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, institutional funds accounted for 75% of Bitcoin trading volume on Coinbase yesterday. Historical data
CHARLES
MAY
PANews2025/08/13 20:38
Bitdeer's self-mined Bitcoin production reached 282 in July, a 39% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to a report by crypto mining company Bitdeer Technologies Group, the output of self-mined bitcoins in July reached 282, an increase of about
PANews2025/08/13 20:28

