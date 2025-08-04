2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
DeFi Development increased its SOL holdings to 1.29 million, with a market value of approximately US$209 million

DeFi Development increased its SOL holdings to 1.29 million, with a market value of approximately US$209 million

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , DeFi Development Corp. ( Nasdaq: DFDV ) announced the purchase of 110,466 Solana ( SOL ) tokens at an average
Solana
SOL$196.15-2.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889+1.50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 20:45
Swiss government plans to continue talks with US

Swiss government plans to continue talks with US

PANews reported on August 4th that the Swiss government stated that it is prepared to continue talks with the United States after August 7th if necessary and is determined to
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 20:41
Ether Machine purchased another 10,600 ETH, bringing its total holdings to over 345,000 ETH

Ether Machine purchased another 10,600 ETH, bringing its total holdings to over 345,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Ether Machine announced that its subsidiary , The Ether Reserve LLC, had increased its holdings by 10,605 ETH at an
Ethereum
ETH$4,594.79-1.84%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 20:22
MARA mined 703 BTC in July, bringing its total holdings to 50,639.

MARA mined 703 BTC in July, bringing its total holdings to 50,639.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced the latest progress on its Bitcoin production and mining operations as of July 2025. Data
Bitcoin
BTC$119,191.87-0.90%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 20:16
GameSquare increased its holdings by 2,717 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 15,630 ETH

GameSquare increased its holdings by 2,717 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 15,630 ETH

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Solid Intel, GameSquare purchased 2,717 Ethereum at a cost of US$10 million and now holds a total of 15,630 ETH, which is
Ethereum
ETH$4,594.79-1.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00737-5.99%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 20:11
Hong Kong’s stablecoin law goes into force, paving the way for next-gen financial systems | Opinion

Hong Kong’s stablecoin law goes into force, paving the way for next-gen financial systems | Opinion

As global crypto frameworks continue to take shape, Hong Kong may serve as a model for jurisdictions that want to attract business and investment.
General Impressions
GEN$0.05037-8.73%
MAY
MAY$0.05052-0.84%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/04 20:06
Strategy spent about $2.46 billion last week to buy 21,021 Bitcoins

Strategy spent about $2.46 billion last week to buy 21,021 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 4 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent a total of approximately US$2.46 billion to purchase 21,021 bitcoins (BTC) between the end of July and the beginning of
Bitcoin
BTC$119,191.87-0.90%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 20:04
Simplest way to earn BTC, XRP, DOGE in 2025: Cloud mining with Quid Miner app

Simplest way to earn BTC, XRP, DOGE in 2025: Cloud mining with Quid Miner app

Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining platform, giving users in 180+ countries an easy way to earn crypto daily, no hardware or expertise required. #sponsored
Bitcoin
BTC$119,191.87-0.90%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003565-13.40%
XRP
XRP$3.1174-4.76%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08737+2.98%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22713-7.66%
RWAX
APP$0.003222+2.22%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/04 19:55
Bitmine holds over 833,000 ETH, worth nearly $3 billion

Bitmine holds over 833,000 ETH, worth nearly $3 billion

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Solid Intel , Tom Lee 's Bitmine currently holds more than 833,000 ETH , with a total value of nearly US$3 billion.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.04%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.855+0.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,594.79-1.84%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/04 19:48
Liquid Staking Protocol Lido Cuts 15% of Staff to Boost Long-Term Sustainability

Liquid Staking Protocol Lido Cuts 15% of Staff to Boost Long-Term Sustainability

Ethereum-based liquid staking giant Lido has slashed its workforce by 15%, a move co-founder Vasiliy Shapovalov says is aimed at preserving the project’s long-term viability. Key Takeaways: Lido cut 15% of its workforce to focus on long-term sustainability and cost control. The protocol continues to lead in liquid staking with $31B TVL and advanced staking features. A recent oracle key breach was contained without impact on user funds or protocol integrity. In a statement posted Friday on X , Shapovalov said the layoffs will impact contributors across Lido Labs, Lido Ecosystem, and Lido Alliance. “This decision was about costs — not performance,” he wrote. “While it may seem counterintuitive amid a market upswing, the move reflects a deliberate commitment to sustainable growth, operational focus, and alignment with the priorities of LDO tokenholders.” Lido Removes ETH Staking Trade-Off with Liquid Access Founded in 2020, Lido allows users to stake ETH while maintaining liquidity, removing the trade-off between earning staking rewards and having access to assets. The protocol rolled out its Lido v3 upgrade earlier this year, introducing “stVaults,” modular smart contracts that let users customize their staking strategies. Despite the job cuts, Lido remains one of the most dominant players in the liquid staking sector. It currently holds $31 billion in total value locked (TVL) and generates approximately $90 million in annualized revenue, according to DeFiLlama. The LDO token saw a 4.3% uptick in the past 24 hours, though it’s still down 21.6% over the week, reflecting continued volatility in the staking and DeFi space. In May, Lido discovered a compromised oracle key linked to validator operator Chorus One. As part of efforts to ensure long-term sustainability, Lido Labs, Lido Ecosystem, and Lido Alliance have made the hard decision to reduce the size of their contributor teams, impacting around 15% of the workforce. This decision was about costs — not performance. It affects… — Vasiliy Shapovalov (@_vshapovalov) August 1, 2025 The breach, identified on May 10 after a wallet triggered a low-balance alert, led to the loss of 1.46 ETH but did not affect user funds or disrupt staking operations. The affected wallet, created in 2021, lacked the same security protocols as other critical infrastructure. Thanks to Lido’s 5-of-9 quorum oracle model, the threat was contained without compromising the protocol’s integrity. All other oracle participants and infrastructure passed security checks. Chorus One clarified that no customer assets were at risk, and the breached wallet was never used to hold client funds. Lido Exits Polygon, Solana Last year, Lido announced its decision to end staking services on the Polygon network, citing limited user adoption, evolving DeFi trends, and a renewed strategic emphasis on Ethereum. The decision to exit Polygon was attributed to multiple challenges, including high maintenance demands, insufficient staking rewards, and the increasing prominence of zkEVM technology in the DeFi space. Lido’s team stated that the rise of zkEVM-focused solutions reduced demand for liquid staking on Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain , impacting its growth potential within the DeFi ecosystem. Lido’s exit from Polygon followed a similar move last year when it ceased operations on the Solana blockchain due to financial constraints and low fees.
Movement
MOVE$0.1363-6.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01568-7.16%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.388-8.61%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.00635-8.94%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/04 19:48

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report