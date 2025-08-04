MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings
BitMine Immersion is executing one of crypto’s most aggressive accumulation plays, amassing 833,137 ETH worth $2.9 billion in just five weeks. The staggering haul now positions the firm as the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum worldwide. In a press…
ETH
$4,594.79
-1.84%
NOW
$0.00737
-5.99%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:21
HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?
As Bitcoin steadies at $115k, sharp gains in HBAR and TON are drawing eyes to XYZVerse, a rising memecoin blending sports culture and web3 momentum. #partnercontent
BTC
$119,191.87
-0.90%
MEMECOIN
$0.005712
+12.00%
TON
$3.395
-1.42%
GAINS
$0.02877
+1.73%
HBAR
$0.25273
-4.05%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:13
Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization
PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain asset tokenization platform Centrifuge announced the appointment of Jürgen Blumberg, a former Goldman Sachs ETF executive, as Chief Operating Officer
RWA
$0.00488
-2.94%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 21:12
Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums
U.K-listed The Smarter Web Company completed a £8.1 million capital raise shortly after its BTC crosses over 2,050. Can BTC accumulation push stock prices up? According to a recent press release, the total offering would generate capital worth £8.1 million…
K
$7.451
+6.00%
U
$0.02701
--%
BTC
$119,191.87
-0.90%
PUSH
$0.041
-1.70%
TRADE
$0.13608
+3.34%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 21:10
OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines
PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
OPEN
$0.0000000939
-6.75%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 21:07
Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor
PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's
U
$0.02701
--%
TRUMP
$9.062
-4.86%
LIKE
$0.011203
-1.52%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 21:06
The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading
Author: tokenbrice Compiled by: LlamaC The early stages of pegged asset trading (2018-2019) Back in the day, over five years ago, the only options available for trading on mainnet were
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 21:00
Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet,
SIX
$0.02278
+1.56%
ETH
$4,594.79
-1.84%
WALLET
$0.02918
-2.99%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 20:58
CrediX Finance hacked for $4.5m via governance flaw
CrediX Finance suffered a $4.5 million exploit after attackers gained admin access
VIA
$0.0186
+2.76%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 20:54
Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC
PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired
BTC
$119,191.87
-0.90%
NET
$0.00009856
-5.91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/04 20:52
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report