BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings

BitMine Immersion is executing one of crypto’s most aggressive accumulation plays, amassing 833,137 ETH worth $2.9 billion in just five weeks. The staggering haul now positions the firm as the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum worldwide. In a press…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:21
HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?

As Bitcoin steadies at $115k, sharp gains in HBAR and TON are drawing eyes to XYZVerse, a rising memecoin blending sports culture and web3 momentum. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:13
Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain asset tokenization platform Centrifuge announced the appointment of Jürgen Blumberg, a former Goldman Sachs ETF executive, as Chief Operating Officer
PANews2025/08/04 21:12
Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums

U.K-listed The Smarter Web Company completed a £8.1 million capital raise shortly after its BTC crosses over 2,050. Can BTC accumulation push stock prices up? According to a recent press release, the total offering would generate capital worth £8.1 million…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:10
OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines

PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
PANews2025/08/04 21:07
Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor

PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's
PANews2025/08/04 21:06
The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading

Author: tokenbrice Compiled by: LlamaC The early stages of pegged asset trading (2018-2019) Back in the day, over five years ago, the only options available for trading on mainnet were
PANews2025/08/04 21:00
Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet,
PANews2025/08/04 20:58
CrediX Finance hacked for $4.5m via governance flaw

CrediX Finance suffered a $4.5 million exploit after attackers gained admin access
Crypto.news2025/08/04 20:54
Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC

PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired
PANews2025/08/04 20:52

