2025-08-14 Thursday

BitMine Immersion’s $2.9B ETH Haul Tops 5% of Supply – But Can the Run Last?

BitMine Immersion’s $2.9B ETH Haul Tops 5% of Supply – But Can the Run Last?

BitMine Immersion Technologies said it is positioning itself as the largest holder of ETH among corporate treasuries, accumulating 833,137 ETH valued at over $2.9 billion as of August 3. 🧵 1/ It has been 1-month since BitMine launched ETH Treasury strategy. 2 milestones announced today: – BMNR now owns 833,137 ETH valued at $2.95 billion – Bill Miller III announced he has taken a major stake in BMNR https://t.co/2w77JQkR8J Ticker: $BMNR — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) August 4, 2025 Priced at $3,491.86 per ETH, the company said it now controls approximately 5% of the total circulating ETH supply, a feat achieved in just 35 days. This vaults BitMine past other institutional holders, placing it behind only MicroStrategy and Marathon Blockchain in overall crypto treasury size. Launched on June 30 and closed on July 8, BitMine’s Ethereum Treasury strategy has rapidly evolved into a bold and aggressive accumulation play—one that appears to be designed for both long-term conviction and short-term market visibility. Rapid Growth and Market Recognition Thomas Lee, chairman of BitMine’s board and co-founder of Fundstrat, explains the pace and intent behind the company’s Ethereum push. “BitMine moved with lightning speed in its pursuit of the ‘alchemy of 5%,’” said Lee, referring to the company’s goal of capturing 5% of all ETH. “We’ve separated ourselves from crypto treasury peers not just by our holdings, but by the liquidity of our stock.” BitMine’s common stock (BMNR) has become one of the most actively traded equities in the U.S. Based on Fundstrat data, the stock’s five-day average daily dollar volume stands at $1.6 billion, ranking it 42nd among 5,704 U.S.-listed stocks—just one position behind Uber Technologies. Backed by Veteran Investors Among BitMine’s high-profile backers is growth investor Bill Miller III, known for his early bet on MicroStrategy in 2020. Miller has publicly endorsed BitMine’s ETH strategy and noted its future revenue potential through Ethereum staking. “What is intriguing is BitMine is set to be very profitable once the company turns on ETH staking,” Miller said. He praised Lee’s leadership and capital allocation discipline, drawing comparisons to Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin pivot at MicroStrategy. Miller described the team as rational, independently minded, and evidence-driven. On-chain Trends Indicate Structural Bullishness for ETH Currently, 6.73% of all ETH, or about 8.12 million tokens worth over $31 billion, are held collectively by corporations and ETFs, according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve (SER). The total strategic Ethereum reserves account for 2.33 million ETH, valued at $8.9 billion and representing 1.93% of the total ETH supply. The reserves include 65 participants and have seen a steady increase in holdings since mid-April, with a sharp rise beginning in late June.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 00:49
Barry Silbert Returns as Chairman of Grayscale, to Drive IPO Plans

Barry Silbert Returns as Chairman of Grayscale, to Drive IPO Plans

PANews reported on August 5th that Barry Silbert has returned to Grayscale, the crypto asset management company he founded , replacing Mark Shifke as chairman, to advance the company's SEC
PANews2025/08/05 00:09
Social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Google and others

Social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Google and others

PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Google's AI Futures Fund participated in an $8.5 million equity round and invested in STAN, an Indian social gaming platform headquartered
PANews2025/08/05 00:00
The Ether Machine crosses 345k ETH after $40m buy: what’s the endgame?

The Ether Machine crosses 345k ETH after $40m buy: what’s the endgame?

The Ether Machine’s latest $40 million acquisition pushes its treasury to 345,362 coins, but the real question isn’t “how much?”, it’s “what’s next?” With staking, restaking, and DeFi strategies in motion, the firm is turning its holdings into an active…
Crypto.news2025/08/04 23:52
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$182 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$182 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on August 4th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $182 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $137 million
PANews2025/08/04 23:30
PEPE GAMES and REDBIT officially launch exclusive customized game REDBIT ROLL and introduce token destruction mechanism

PEPE GAMES and REDBIT officially launch exclusive customized game REDBIT ROLL and introduce token destruction mechanism

PANews reported on August 4th that Web3 game aggregation platform PEPE GAMES has officially launched REDBIT ROLL, a custom game developed in strategic partnership with the meme project REDBIT. Users
PANews2025/08/04 23:26
Plasma Foundation Joins Blockchain Association

Plasma Foundation Joins Blockchain Association

PANews reported on August 4th that the Plasma Foundation has officially become a member of the Blockchain Association, a US blockchain industry lobbying organization. Plasma Foundation General Counsel Jacob Wittman
PANews2025/08/04 23:21
Mogo sold nearly half of its stake in WonderFi for approximately $13.8 million, with the proceeds to be used to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

Mogo sold nearly half of its stake in WonderFi for approximately $13.8 million, with the proceeds to be used to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Business Wire , Mogo Inc. announced today that it has sold its nearly 50% stake in WonderFi Technologies Inc. for approximately $
PANews2025/08/04 23:04
Trump says he will significantly increase tariffs on India

Trump says he will significantly increase tariffs on India

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CCTV News, US President Trump posted on his social media that India not only purchased large quantities of Russian oil but also
PANews2025/08/04 23:03
Guangzhou Public Law Chain was accused of withdrawing the appraisal certificate and the hash could not be verified

Guangzhou Public Law Chain was accused of withdrawing the appraisal certificate and the hash could not be verified

PANews reported on August 4th that according to Dahe Daily's "See" newspaper, two key electronic forensic appraisal reports in the case of a Zhejiang man surnamed Li, implicated in a
PANews2025/08/04 22:42

