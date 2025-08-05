MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Billionaire Adam Weitsman buys over 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs
PANews reported on August 5 that according to The Block, billionaire investor and scrap metal processing company owner Adam Weitsman said he purchased more than 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs,
PANews
2025/08/05 07:51
Two new wallets increased their holdings by 15,000 ETH and 9,968 ETH respectively 3 hours ago.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two newly created wallets continued to increase their ETH holdings three hours ago: Wallet "0x86F" received another 15,000 ETH
PANews
2025/08/05 07:46
FinCEN warns financial institutions about potential criminal activity using cryptocurrency ATMs
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) warned financial institutions on Monday that criminals are exploiting cryptocurrency ATMs to carry
PANews
2025/08/05 07:35
Phantom acquires Solsniper, the Solana-based meme coin trading platform
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the crypto wallet Phantom announced it has acquired Solsniper, the AI-powered meme coin trading platform on the Solana chain. Phantom
PANews
2025/08/05 07:24
Rep. Titus urges investigation into CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz's ties to prediction markets
PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Nevada Democratic Representative Dina Titus sent a letter to Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, requesting an investigation into CFTC Chair
PANews
2025/08/05 07:12
Ethereum's on-chain recovery in July saw transaction volume approach $240 billion
PANews reported on August 5th that according to The Block, Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume exceeded $238 billion in July, a 70% increase from the previous month. This was also the
PANews
2025/08/05 07:02
Coinbase Adds Mamo (MAMO) to its Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on August 5th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of Mamo (MAMO) to its listing roadmap. Trading launch is contingent on market maker support and sufficient technical
PANews
2025/08/05 07:01
Fed's Daly: The time for rate cuts is approaching, and the number of rate cuts this year is more likely to be more than two
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Jinshi, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that given growing evidence of a weakening job market and the lack of signs
PANews
2025/08/05 07:00
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE tackles $0.21 resistance after 5% gain, but derivatives remain weak
Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 5% on Monday, joining the general crypto market in showing recovery signs. In a bid to offset a 35% decline in the past two weeks, the top memecoin is tackling the $0.21 resistance, strengthened by key technical indicators.
Fxstreet
2025/08/05 06:40
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges To Keep Crypto Development On U.S. Soil
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post. Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.” We will make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America. Watch highlights from my speech launching Project Crypto at @A1Policy . pic.twitter.com/euqY9samPt — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 4, 2025 In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole. “The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.” Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.” “This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.
CryptoNews
2025/08/05 05:43
