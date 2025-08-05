MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
DEX GTE plans to become independent from MegaETH and launch its mainnet, having raised over $25 million in funding.
PANews reported on August 5th that decentralized trading platform GTE has officially announced its independence from MegaETH and plans to launch its mainnet, aiming to achieve fully tokenized price discovery
A whale bought $3.28 million worth of PUMP tokens and established a 3x PUMP long position
According to PANews on August 5, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x9324 bought 1.06 billion PUMPs (worth US$3.28 million) in spot trading in the past four hours, and
An ancient whale transferred 108 BTC to an address associated with Wintermute, worth approximately $12.42 million.
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, an "ancient whale, dormant for 14.5 years, holding 3,963 BTC," transferred 108 BTC, worth approximately $12.42 million, to an
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 5, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 5th: Bonk has repurchased nearly 5% of the total supply
Aave DAO has repurchased 70,000 AAVE tokens since April, spending $15.7 million
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to TokenLogic monitoring, Aave DAO has repurchased a total of 70,000 AAVE tokens since the buyback program launched on April 9th, spending $15.7
Pump.fun to make major announcement this week regarding its "Organic Community Coin"
According to PANews on August 5, Pump.fun co-founder Alon stated on the X platform that this week, a major announcement regarding the "Organic Community Coin" will be released within the
JD Coin Chain: Preparing for the application of a stablecoin license
PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, JD.com CoinChain Technology said that it has noticed the false reports and rumors in the market. The company responded to
A whale/institution has accumulated 63,838 ETH (equivalent to approximately $232 million) through three addresses in the past day.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, a giant whale/institution has hoarded 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) through FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past day.
Mode Network's TVL has plummeted 99% from its peak in May last year.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to DL News, DefiLlama data shows that the total locked value (TVL) of Ethereum's Layer 2 network Mode Network has plummeted 99% from
The US SEC issued temporary crypto accounting guidance: Some stablecoins can be treated as cash
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is making further progress based on preliminary cryptocurrency accounting rules and has issued new
