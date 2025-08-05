MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
TOWER surges over 100% after Animoca buyback plan – how high can it fly?
The utility game token TOWER skyrockets by 102% on a rally fueled by Animoca Brands CEO Yat Sui’s recent buyback announcement. How far can the rally go? On August 5, Animoca Brands founder and CEO Yat Sui announced that the…
FLY
$0,07654
-12,02%
SUI
$3,8114
-5,23%
GAME
$25,3833
-2,37%
TOKEN
$0,01572
-6,87%
GO
$0,00048
+77,77%
TOWER
$0,0020827
+5,16%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 16:04
Solana begins shipping Seeker phones to over 50 countries
Solana Mobile has officially begun shipping its Seeker smartphones to users in more than 50 countries, marking the global rollout of its second-generation web3 device. The announcement was made on Aug. 4 via X, with the company confirming that tens…
MORE
$0,09966
-0,38%
MOBILE
$0,0003569
-13,31%
SECOND
$0,0000075
--%
VIA
$0,0185
+1,64%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 16:02
BTC Valuation Amplifier vs. ETH Cash Flow Engine: Q2 Financial Reports of Public Companies Reveal Different Cryptoasset Strategies
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Ethan Financial reporting season is the most honest time for the capital market. When Bitcoin and Ethereum are no longer just "investment targets
BTC
$119 497,63
-0,70%
FLOW
$0,3944
-2,95%
PLANET
$0,0000011155
+0,40%
ETH
$4 611,18
-1,57%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 16:00
The total market value of Mantle's stablecoin ecosystem rose by 22.85% on the 7th to US$653.51 million.
PANews reported on August 5th that Lookonchain monitoring showed a significant increase in capital inflows into Mantle over the past seven days, with the total market capitalization of its stablecoin
ROSE
$0,02878
-7,31%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 15:56
Glassnode: BTC is gradually being filled by callbacks in the range of $109,000 to $116,000, and there is less selling in the range of $118,000 to $120,000
PANews reported on August 5 that according to Glassnode monitoring, the gap in the Bitcoin price range of US$109,000 to US$116,000 was gradually filled by market corrections, forming a step-by-step
BTC
$119 497,63
-0,70%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 15:48
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold in August 2025 the first reading of the bill on regulation of the cryptocurrency market. This was announced by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev, emphasizing that the project has already been included in the agenda. According to him, the […] Сообщение The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
HOLD
$0,00004351
-4,01%
শেয়ার করুন
Incrypted
2025/08/05 15:43
Victus Global launches $10 million fund to support small-cap blockchain projects
PANews reported on August 5 that the crypto-native fund Victus Global announced the establishment of a US$10 million investment fund aimed at supporting blockchain projects with low market capitalization and
CAP
$0,06417
-1,64%
FUND
$0,0408
+79,73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 15:42
The ETH whale with a 75% win rate reopened a short position of 35,000 ETH, with a liquidation price of $3,805.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Ember's monitoring, a short ETH whale with a 75% win rate, after being partially liquidated in the early morning hours, gradually transferred
ETH
$4 611,18
-1,57%
WIN
$0,00006535
+2,50%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 15:35
Bitcoin Magazine CEO plans to raise $200 million to support BTC-related political actions and push BTC to $10 million
PANews reported on August 5 that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, plans to raise $100 million to $200 million to support Bitcoin-related political actions. He stated that he would
BTC
$119 497,63
-0,70%
PUSH
$0,04098
-1,63%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 15:32
ADA holders lose their excitement and eye new coin below $0.002 expected to hit $1 in 2025
Frustrated by Cardano’s slow growth, many holders are shifting focus to Little Pepe, a meme‑driven Layer 2 project aiming for a $1 target in 2025. #partnercontent
LAYER
$0,6153
-5,06%
PEPE
$0,00001133
-7,58%
ADA
$0,9368
+6,52%
MEME
$0,00195
+3,01%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 15:24
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report