MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Over 4 million Bitcoins have been lost, and scarcity is driving a trillion-dollar market cap.
Author: Martin > Behind the myth of digital gold’s scarcity lies countless wealth that can never be awakened In the cold winter of 2017, British programmer James Howells knelt on
CAP
$0.06417
-1.64%
GOLD
$0.00000000000029
+3.57%
MYTH
$0.0821
+0.48%
SCARCITY
$0.0942
+0.53%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 18:00
Phantom taps Solsniper as it targets expansion beyond wallet services
Crypto wallet provider Phantom has acquired Solsniper, the AI memecoin trading and analytics platform built on the Solana blockchain. The acquisition was announced on August 4, marking Phantom’s first big step into active trading infrastructure. Solsniper, launched in 2021, has…
MEMECOIN
$0.005956
+17.80%
AI
$0.1285
-6.88%
WALLET
$0.02919
-3.21%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 17:44
Qiangnao Technology is reportedly seeking pre-IPO financing at a valuation of over US$1.3 billion.
PANews reported on August 5th that Qiangnao Technology is in talks to raise funds at a valuation exceeding $1.3 billion, potentially followed by an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 17:41
Crossing the chasm, “crypto-related” companies will replace “crypto-native” projects and move towards the mainstream
Author: Richard Chen Compiled by Tim, PANews It's 2025, and cryptocurrencies are going mainstream. The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, and we finally have a clear regulatory framework
MOVE
$0.1371
-5.51%
ACT
$0.04114
-7.59%
CLEAR
$0.03201
-5.71%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 17:32
Remember DOGE at $0.001? Another coin could be 2025’s big memecoin breakout
Dogecoin’s glory days may be behind it, but Pepeto is emerging as the next memecoin contender, offering early‑stage pricing, viral appeal, and a utility‑driven ecosystem. #sponsored
MEMECOIN
$0.005956
+17.80%
MAY
$0.05045
-1.00%
DOGE
$0.22839
-7.23%
STAGE
$0.0000424
+0.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 17:21
Preview: Trump will deliver an important speech at 8 o'clock tonight
PANews reported on August 5th that according to CNBC's schedule, US President Trump will be interviewed live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 8:00 PM Beijing Time to discuss the economy,
TRUMP
$9.112
-4.57%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 17:07
Analysis: Currently, 351,000 BTC have changed hands in the $112,000 to $114,000 range, with $117,000 to $118,000 becoming the current key resistance level.
PANews reported on August 5th that crypto analyst Murphy noted that BTC's support at the key $112,000 level is significant. Based on the MVRV extreme deviation pricing range, the trend
BTC
$119,540.37
-0.67%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 17:02
The "Super Hub" of Crypto Black Market: Decoding Huiwang Group's $4 Billion Money Laundering Network
By Kai Schultz, Bloomberg Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News New advertising prompts followed one after another. Want counterfeit currency? Money laundering services? Hacking skills? As long as you understand Chinese
BLACK
$0.4613
-26.28%
LUFFY
$0.00003942
+2.89%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 17:00
Swiss crypto bank AMINA launches SUI token trading and custody services, plans to provide SUI staking services
PANews reported on August 5 that Swiss crypto bank AMINA Bank became the world's first regulated bank to provide SUI token trading and custody services. SUI is the native asset
SUI
$3.8143
-5.15%
TOKEN
$0.01576
-6.63%
BANK
$0.05768
-9.97%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 16:31
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$26.6942 million
According to PANews on August 5, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.243
-9.57%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/05 16:04
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report