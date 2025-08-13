2025-08-14 Thursday

A user opened a long position of $85 million in SOL with 20x leverage, resulting in a 24-hour floating profit of $4.6 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Nansen monitoring, a 30-day smart trader held a long position in $SOL worth $85 million with 20x leverage, with unrealized gains of
PANews2025/08/13 23:16
A whale sold approximately $4.4 million worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.17 two weeks ago, missing out on potential profits of over $5 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the pre-sale market price of $WLFI tokens in WhalesMarket reached US$0.37, an increase of about 25 times compared to the
PANews2025/08/13 23:10
DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi

DEF-AI 2025, a large-scale event in the field of Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) organized by DGFI Conference team, will take place on September 19, 2025, at Republic Event Hall in Tbilisi. This is the fourth edition of the conference, which has become a leading platform for innovators, industry leaders, and professionals working at the […] Сообщение DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/13 23:08
Metaplanet Unveils Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve In Bid To Take On Japan’s Bond Market

Metaplanet is rolling out a Bitcoin-backed yield curve and a preferred share program aimed at making BTC a credible form of collateral in Japan’s capital markets, a move aimed at
Insidebitcoins2025/08/13 23:08
Offchain Labs acquires smart account development team ZeroDev

PANews reported on August 13th that Offchain Labs has acquired the smart account development team ZeroDev. ZeroDev currently supports over 5 million smart accounts across more than 30 chains, providing
PANews2025/08/13 23:04
Ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 917 Bitcoins today, worth approximately $112 million.

According to PANews on August 13th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 917 BTC (approximately $112 million) today, with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 931 BTC,
PANews2025/08/13 22:39
H100 Group added 45.8 bitcoins to its holdings, bringing its total holdings to 809.1.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to H100 Group, the company purchased 45.8 bitcoins at an average price of approximately 1.1369 million Swedish kronor per bitcoin, and its total
PANews2025/08/13 22:35
$0.0053 XYZVerse token could reach $5 faster than Solana hits $300

XYZVerse’s token XYZ at $0.0053 sparks buzz, with bold predictions it could surge to $5 faster than past blockbusters. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/13 22:29
GMX completes compensation plan for V1 vulnerability impact, $44 million will be distributed to affected Arbitrum GLP liquidity providers

PANews reported on August 13th that GMX has successfully completed its compensation program for the impact of the GMX V1 vulnerability, distributing approximately $44 million to affected Arbitrum GLP liquidity
PANews2025/08/13 22:26
Squads announces strategic partnership with Coinbase to accelerate USDC adoption

PANews reported on August 13th that Squads, the Solana ecosystem's multi-signature protocol, announced a strategic partnership with Coinbase to accelerate the adoption of USDC and its mission to drive stablecoin-driven
PANews2025/08/13 22:16

