Treasury Issues Urgent Bitcoin ATM Scam Alert After $247M in Victim Losses

The U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an urgent notice on August 4, warning financial institutions about cryptocurrency kiosk fraud after victims lost $247 million through Bitcoin ATM scams in recent years. FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki emphasized in a press release that “criminals are relentless in their efforts to steal money from victims” while exploiting emerging technologies like crypto kiosks. Today, FinCEN issued a Notice urging financial institutions to be vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious activity involving convertible virtual currency kiosks. https://t.co/5eHKcqP0oC pic.twitter.com/W6QJ8xNZOc — Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) (@FinCENnews) August 4, 2025 Elderly Victims Bear Disproportionate Impact as Losses Surge Tenfold The alert specifically centered on how scammers disproportionately target older adults through tech support scams, customer service impersonations, and bank impostor schemes using Bitcoin ATMs as payment portals. Federal Trade Commission data revealed that fraud losses surged from $12 million in 2020 to $114 million in 2023, with incomplete figures showing $66 million lost in the first half of 2024 alone. Source: Federal Trade Commission Victims over 60 account for more than two-thirds of all Bitcoin ATM fraud losses, with median losses reaching $10,000 per incident, according to FTC research. The agency described Bitcoin ATMs as a “payment portal for scammers” while noting that older adults are three times more likely than younger demographics to report losses. The Treasury notice comes as jurisdictions worldwide implement restrictions on cryptocurrency ATMs, including New Zealand’s complete ban and Australia’s enhanced monitoring requirements. U.S. states are pursuing various approaches, from daily transaction limits to licensing requirements for operators. Global Crackdown Intensifies as Fraud Losses Mount New Zealand implemented a comprehensive ban on cryptocurrency ATMs alongside a $5,000 cap on international cash transfers as part of sweeping Anti-Money Laundering reforms. 🚫 New Zealand has unveiled a set of reforms, including a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency ATMs and a $5,000 cap on international cash transfers. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/LrL9HTJVOq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee cited in the report 157 crypto ATMs nationwide that police identified as major channels for drug money laundering. Similarly, Australia’s AUSTRAC introduced stricter rules , including tighter cash limits and enhanced monitoring for crypto ATM operators. Tasmania Police revealed that the top 15 crypto ATM users in the region lost a combined AUD 2.5 million to fraudsters, with AUD 592,000 deposited directly into cryptocurrency machines. Back in June, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation fined Seattle-based Coinme $300,000 for violating daily transaction limits and failing to provide required disclosures. The penalty included $51,700 in restitution to an elderly California resident exploited through crypto scams. Additionally, that same month, Spokane, Washington, banned Bitcoin ATMs entirely , while other jurisdictions implemented licensing requirements and transaction monitoring. 💸 Elderly Americans have lost millions of dollars after being pressured by scammers into sending them money through Bitcoin ATMs #CryptoATMs #Fraud https://t.co/l4mvYADUGg — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 28, 2025 Illinois has also mandated that cash-to-crypto conversions record destination addresses to help investigators track fraudsters. The state’s approach seeks to create audit trails, while criminals increasingly use obfuscation tools to cover tracks. Federal Legislation Targets Protection for Vulnerable Users Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act , establishing $2,000 daily limits for new users and $10,000 limits over 14-day periods. The legislation requires operators to conduct detailed conversations for transactions exceeding $500 and provides refund rights when police reports are filed within 30 days. The bill places responsibility on ATM operators to monitor suspicious activity and intervene when transactions appear fraudulent. New users would face lower initial limits, while established customers could access higher transaction amounts after verification periods. I’m on the Senate floor announcing new legislation—my Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act—to help stop fraud at crypto ATMs. Watch. https://t.co/JZqjfYkhat — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 25, 2025 Durbin, who is retiring in 2026 after decades of service, warned that “enough is enough” regarding senior citizens losing life savings to ATM scams. He noted that 30,000 crypto ATMs operate across the country, creating widespread vulnerability to fraud. The Federal Trade Commission identified common scam patterns, including government impersonation, fake tech support calls, and business impersonation schemes. Victims are typically instructed to withdraw cash and deposit it into Bitcoin ATMs, while scammers maintain phone contact to guide transactions. FinCEN’s notice urged financial institutions to identify red flag indicators and report suspicious activity involving cryptocurrency kiosks. The guidance emphasized that while kiosks provide legitimate consumer access to digital assets, inadequate Bank Secrecy Act compliance by operators exacerbates illicit activity risks. The Treasury warning coincides with growing institutional recognition that cryptocurrency ATMs require enhanced oversight to prevent exploitation while preserving legitimate access for consumers seeking digital asset services.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Ripple (XRP) holds at the edge of a tall cliff, with support at $3.00 on Tuesday. The cross-border money remittance token adopted for Ripple's payment platform printed a steady recovery on Sunday and Monday, but resistance at $3.10 limited price movement.
Solana Mobile Ships 150K Seeker Phones to 50+ Countries, SOL Jumps 2%

Solana Mobile has initiated the rollout of its second-generation Seeker smartphone, with an initial pre-order batch of 150,000 devices now shipping to customers across more than 50 countries worldwide. The company confirmed through an August 4 announcement on X that tens of thousands of Seeker units are currently en route to customers. Early recipients have verified the delivery and reported that the device is priced between $450-$500, featuring premium specifications including a MediaTek 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging capability. I just completed the shipment process for my @solanamobile phone today. Looking forward to see the phone. Solana Seeker Specs 🔍 ▪︎ Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (8-core) ▪︎ Memory: 8GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 ▪︎ Display: 6.36″ AMOLED, 2670×1200 resolution, 120Hz refresh… pic.twitter.com/RdLaa6h2Ma — Engr Gudbee || Craftiaxops (@0xEngr_gudbee) August 2, 2025 The Seeker also comes with Web3-specific functionalities such as side fingerprint authentication via Seed Vault Wallet integration and an enhanced Solana dApp Store. Solana Seeker’s Decentralized Mobile Infrastructure Challenges Apple & Google Tech The Solana Seeker smartphone, first revealed in September 2024 , represents the successor to the Saga, Solana’s inaugural crypto-native device in its series of Web3-integrated mobile offerings. Market projections suggest the Seeker is positioned to generate approximately $67.5 million in gross revenue for Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of blockchain technology firm Solana Labs. Through the Seeker, Solana Mobile seeks to decentralize device economics and incentive structures. This vision is powered by TEEPIN (Trusted Execution Environment Platform Infrastructure Network), a technological framework. The system connects hardware components, verified software, users, and network Guardians to establish a truly decentralized mobile platform. Emmett Hollyer, general manager at Solana Mobile, emphasizes that the Seeker focuses on creating “rewarding” ecosystem connections rather than traditional mobile experiences. 📽️ The future of mobile crypto is almost here – Seeker ships August 4th! @solanamobile GM @m_it unpacks the native SKR token, TEEPIN security stack, a growing dApp store 2.0, and opening the ecosystem to new devices. 👉Can it become the gold standard for mobile crypto? pic.twitter.com/m8HThsr2qU — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) May 30, 2025 Hollyer explains, “ It revolutionizes the conventional mobile business model by providing stakeholders with actual platform ownership. “ Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs, articulates the ambitious goal of establishing a premium mobile ecosystem capable of competing with industry giants Google and Apple. He further elaborates on the technical possibilities: “ For instance, when the Seeker mobile generates proprietary keys guaranteed against leakage, it can implement independent double-spend protection completely offline. Users could transmit or receive tokens, even execute smart contracts, without blockchain interaction or finalization delays. “ Solana SKR Token Airdrop Could Mirror BONK’s 30M Token Bonanza The Solana Seeker includes a Genesis NFT providing owners access to future airdrops, exclusive content, and reward programs, with particular focus on the planned native ecosystem token, SKR . SKR represents the native ecosystem token for Solana mobile devices, operating on Solana’s layer-1 blockchain and expected to be “airdropped directly to builders and users for ecosystem participation.” Many industry observers believe the SKR token airdrop could replicate the success of the BONK airdrop that revitalized Saga sales after months of sluggish performance. Market sentiment suggests strong potential for rapid sellout and contribution to the anticipated “Solana summer” positive momentum. The Solana Network and its ecosystem have demonstrated strong performance throughout 2025, positively influencing SOL cryptocurrency valuations. While SOL remains down year-to-date, the asset shows renewed upward momentum and appears positioned to challenge the $200 resistance level. Source: TradingView The Seeker mobile rollout announcement has already driven SOL prices up by 2.12%, with many analysts believing further gains could mirror the 14% surge witnessed when the Android device was initially unveiled at Token 2049 in Singapore. The potential approval of the first spot SOL ETFs by the SEC could serve as an additional rally catalyst. Recently, major firms, including Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Canary Capital, and CoinShares, submitted amended S-1 registration statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, increasing approval odds to over 95% . 🤖 ChatGPT's 42-signal $SOL analysis flags critical $160 breakout amid historic staking ETF launch exploding with $33M first-day volume ranking top 10 ETF launches of 2025. #ChatGPT #Solana https://t.co/zE7OCtbBqE — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 3, 2025 Should these developments progress favorably, SOL could target the $200-$250 range by fall, positioning the Seeker launch within a broader positive market cycle for the Solana ecosystem.
Mevolaxy introduces mevstaking for steady gains in a volatile market

Mevolaxy is offering a new approach to crypto staking by using MEV bots to generate steady returns from market volatility rather than relying solely on market growth.
Traders who predicted Ripple’s $0.50 to $3.50 rally are buying this affordable memecoin

After XRP’s 600% surge, top traders now back Little Pepe as the next under-the-radar breakout play. #partnercontent
Coinbase to List Succinct (PROVE)

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase Assets will launch support for Succinct ( PROVE ), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. The PROVE-USD trading pair will launch in
Coinbase Launches "Embedded Wallet" Service to Help Developers Easily Integrate Crypto Functionality

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block , Coinbase's developer platform has officially launched " Embedded Wallets," enabling developers to integrate self-hosted wallets into their applications with
Tether CEO: USDt transfers contribute 40% of blockchain fees

PANews reported on August 5th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that approximately 40% of blockchain transaction fees generated by nine public blockchains globally ( ETH , Tron , TON
SharpLink Boosts Holdings With New $264M ETH Purchase – Institutional Adoption Rising?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), has expanded its Ethereum treasury by purchasing 83,561 ETH between July 28 and August 3, 2025. NEW: SharpLink now holds 521,939 ETH Between July 28 – August 3, SharpLink acquired 83,561 ETH for $264.5M at an average price of $3,634 ETH-per-share (“ETH Concentration”) is now 3.66, up from 3.40 last week, and has increased 83% since we began the strategy on June 2nd 100%… pic.twitter.com/X1MFXFDj37 — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 5, 2025 The weekly accumulation, valued at $264.5 million, increased the company’s total ETH holdings to 521,939—up 19% from 438,190 ETH the prior week. This marks another major leap in SharpLink’s aggressive treasury strategy , which began on June 2, 2025. Since the start of the program, the company has boosted its ETH holdings by more than 150%. Average Purchase Price Declines For the week ending August 3, the average ETH purchase price stood at $3,634, a modest decrease from the previous week’s $3,756. Despite the minor dip in price, SharpLink has accelerated its buying activity, acquiring more ETH than in any of the three preceding weeks. Since mid-July, the company has maintained a consistent pace of large-scale ETH purchases, starting with 74,700 ETH in the week ending July 13 and growing weekly, reaching 83,600 ETH in the most recent update. ETH Concentration Rises SharpLink’s ETH-per-share concentration—referred to as “ETH Concentration”—rose to 3.66 from 3.40 the previous week. This figure reflects the number of ETH per outstanding share and has increased by 83% since the treasury strategy was launched. The metric is a key indicator of how tightly SharpLink is tying shareholder value to Ethereum’s price performance and adoption. ATM Facility Drives Capital Growth To fund its ETH accumulation, SharpLink said it continues to rely on its At-the-Market (ATM) facility. For the week ending August 3, the company issued 13.6 million shares, generating $264.5 million in net proceeds. This follows the $279.2 million raised the prior week and the $96.6 million the week before. Cumulatively, the company has issued over 52 million shares and raised more than $1 billion since the strategy was launched. Adding momentum to the company’s evolving direction, Joseph Chalom—former digital asset strategist at BlackRock— officially assumed his role as Co-CEO on July 24. Chalom reaffirmed SharpLink’s commitment to expanding its ETH treasury, stating, “SharpLink remains deeply committed to its mission of creating enduring shareholder value by building the largest and most trusted ETH treasury company.” He added that the company is evaluating additional capital formation strategies—including debt and equity-linked instruments—to further scale its ETH holdings and reinforce alignment with Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance. As of August 3, 100% of SharpLink’s ETH is staked, and cumulative staking rewards reached 929 ETH, further strengthening the company’s crypto-native yield generation strategy.
Coinbase to List Mamo (MAMO) on the Base Network

PANews reported on August 5th that Coinbase Assets will list the Mamo (MAMO) token and support its transfer and trading on the Base network. Officials advise against sending MAMO through
