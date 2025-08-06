2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Interview | SharpLink co-CEO: Our ETH treasury strategy goes far beyond staking

SharpLink Gaming, once known as a sports betting affiliate technology provider, has rebranded itself to become the world’s largest corporate holder of Ether. SharpLink today is perhaps the most recognizable publicly traded Ethereum (ETH) treasury vehicle. In one of his…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 06:22
SEC Liquid Staking Protocol Statement Is A ‘Significant Step Forward,’ Paul Atkins Says

SEC Liquid Staking Protocol Statement Is A 'Significant Step Forward,' Paul Atkins Says

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins called the federal regulator’s Division of Corporation Finance’s statement on liquid staking protocols a “significant step forward” on Tuesday. Paul Atkins Praises SEC Liquid Staking Statement In an August 5 statement , Atkins praised the SEC’s updated guidance, which claims that liquid staking activities do not constitute securities under certain circumstances. Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities. https://t.co/KdIA8RAbVq pic.twitter.com/inUB1asKay — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 5, 2025 “Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities,” Chairman Paul S. Atkins said. “Today’s staff statement on liquid staking is a significant step forward in clarifying the staff’s view about crypto asset activities that do not fall within the SEC’s jurisdiction,” he added. “I am pleased that the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative is already producing results for the American people.” Project Crypto Underway At SEC Atkins’ commentary comes just days after the federal agency unveiled a new initiative called “Project Crypto” at the America First Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., last Thursday. According to Atkins, the blockchain-focused initiative’s goal is to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The blockchain-oriented program stands in direct contrast to the agency’s previous regulation-by-enforcement approach to the digital asset sector and aligns with a more crypto-friendly White House. Just last week, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released its landmark report providing clear recommendations for federal agencies to construct policy frameworks conducive to digital assets . Overall, Atkins’ remarks indicate a broader shift within the SEC toward regulatory clarity and innovation, aligning the agency more closely with the federal government’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency as a whole.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 05:57
Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

Donald Trump Says He'd 'Like To' Run For President Again In 2028

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it’s unlikely that he’ll run for a third term, despite the fact that he’d “like to,” per a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box. Donald Trump Talks Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits In an August 5 interview with the media program, the newly inaugurated U.S. president hinted at his desire to run for a constitutionally prohibited third term. “I’d like to run,” Trump said. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.” Touting his 2024 win and “the best poll numbers,” President Donald Trump told CNBC on Tuesday that “I’d like to run again." But asked by the "Squawk Box" hosts if he will attempt to seek a third term in 2028, Trump replied, “Probably not.” https://t.co/LyGqubR8Qy — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 5, 2025 Trump indicated in March that he could seek out an additional term in 2028, telling NBC News’ Kristin Welker that he has “methods” he can pursue. “You know, we’re very popular,” he told NBC at the time. “And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that.” Ratified on February 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment strictly prohibits people from being elected to the office of the presidency more than twice. Should Trump choose to seek re-election at the end of his second term, he would be in direct violation of the Constitution. Polymarket Bettors Place 2028 Odds Polymarket bettors have already made their predictions for the 48th president come 2028—a new poll on the decentralized prediction market shows. According to the poll , 55% of Polymarket bettors predict that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will become the next U.S. president, while just 4% believe Trump will continue for a third term. Other potential candidates favored by Polymarket bettors include United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media personality Tucker Carlson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations , has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his potential association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s political opponents have also criticized his ventures in the blockchain space , particularly in regard to his namesake $TRUMP memecoin. However, whether Polymarket bettors are correct in their predictions remains to be seen.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 04:02
OpenAI releases powerful new AI model that anyone can run on their devices

OpenAI releases powerful new AI model that anyone can run on their devices

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is launching a new, powerful open-source AI model. The race for dominance in artificial intelligence has resulted in another major win for small developers and consumers. On Tuesday, August 5, OpenAI released a new open-source…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 03:55
SEC clarifies stance on liquid staking activities

SEC clarifies stance on liquid staking activities

U.S Securities and Exchange Commission does not view certain liquid staking activities as the offer and sale of securities. In a press release, the SEC says that liquid staking activities are not considered securities when applied in the sense of…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 02:47
Lancashire Police Turn Crypto Confiscation into £500K Anti-Crime Budget After Landmark Wallet Freeze

Lancashire Police Turn Crypto Confiscation into £500K Anti-Crime Budget After Landmark Wallet Freeze

Key Takeaways: Lancashire Police will reinvest £500,000 from a Bitcoin forfeiture tied to a 2017 fraud case. The force has applied a crypto wallet freezing order under the Proceeds of Crime Act for the first time. The victim was repaid in full, and surplus funds will be directed toward crime prevention through a national innovation fund. Lancashire Police will receive £500,000 to reinvest in crime prevention after securing a forfeiture order on Bitcoin linked to a 2017 fraud case, according to a statement published by the authority. The investigation began when officers received a report of stolen funds later traced to Bitcoin conversions by offenders from Blackpool, Fleetwood, and Blackburn. Those involved were prosecuted and sentenced, while the Bitcoin’s value increased beyond the original stolen amount. Police get £500,000 windfall from seized Bitcoin https://t.co/RvLS59rPbY — BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) August 5, 2025 First Use of Crypto Wallet Freezing Powers In a first for the force, a crypto wallet freezing order was applied under the Proceeds of Crime Act, allowing the assets to be seized. The victim was fully compensated, and with the law prohibiting overpayment, a £1 million surplus remained. A judge approved its forfeiture, directing the proceeds to be split between the Home Office and Lancashire Police. Half of the funds, £500,000, will be allocated to the Prevention and Problem-Solving Innovation Fund within the coming months. Detective Sergeant David Wainwright of the Economic Crime Unit said, “This is a great result for the people of Lancashire, and hopefully the first of many future uses of this new legislation.” Funds to Support Local Safety Initiatives in the UK The fund prioritizes community projects, crime prevention programs, and law enforcement tools. Previous allocations have included drones for surveillance, spam-call-blocking devices, and initiatives approved by the Antisocial Behaviour Prevention team. Wainwright noted that while it was unusual for criminal property to appreciate beyond the original crime value, the outcome both compensated the victim and created resources to reduce future offenses. By reinvesting seized crypto assets , Lancashire Police seek to disrupt criminal financial gains while strengthening public safety efforts across the county. Cryptocurrency is increasingly being addressed in financial crime enforcement, not only in seizure but also in post-recovery management. Police departments are beginning to handle digital assets through legal and administrative processes similar to those used for physical property. In the UK , as discussions continue around a formal digital asset framework, cases involving crypto recovery may influence how local forces approach asset tracing, evidence handling, and redistribution of funds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How might this case affect future fraud investigations involving cryptocurrency? It could encourage wider use of wallet freezing orders and expand training for officers on tracing digital asset flows. What challenges do police face when valuing seized cryptocurrency? Volatility makes asset valuation complex. Authorities must often secure court approval quickly to manage the risk of large price swings. Could crypto forfeitures change how police forces budget for technology? Yes. Consistent inflows from such cases could allow forces to self‑fund advanced digital crime‑fighting tools without relying solely on central budgets.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 02:38
SEC Says Liquid Staking and Receipt Tokens May Not Be Securities Under Certain Structures

SEC Says Liquid Staking and Receipt Tokens May Not Be Securities Under Certain Structures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance published a detailed statement on Tuesday clarifying its views on “liquid staking,” a type of crypto protocol staking where users receive newly minted tokens representing staked assets. In a statement, the SEC said the guidance seeks to help crypto participants understand whether these arrangements fall under U.S. securities laws. BREAKING from @SECGov : Liquid staking activities and tokens are not considered securities 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/POcFywU6X7 — Solana (@solana) August 5, 2025 According to the Division, under specific conditions, liquid staking activities and the associated receipt tokens do not involve the offer or sale of securities and therefore do not require SEC registration. Understanding Liquid Staking and Receipt Tokens In a liquid staking setup, crypto holders deposit their assets with a third-party or protocol-based provider and receive “staking receipt tokens” in return. These tokens serve as proof of ownership for the deposited crypto and any rewards earned through staking. Unlike traditional staking, liquid staking allows users to retain liquidity—the receipt tokens can be used in other crypto applications or redeemed later, subject to protocol conditions such as “unbonding” periods. These arrangements can be facilitated either programmatically through self-executing code (protocol-based) or via custodians who manage wallets and interact with staking protocols on behalf of users. In either case, users maintain ownership of their deposited assets throughout the staking process. SEC’s Position: No Securities Involved in Liquid Staking The SEC’s Division explains that the actions undertaken in these liquid staking arrangements—including the minting, issuing, and redeeming of staking receipt tokens—do not meet the legal definition of a securities offering, as long as the deposited assets themselves are not securities or part of an investment contract. This determination hinges on the absence of entrepreneurial or managerial efforts by the Liquid Staking Provider. Providers are not seen as actively managing the user’s investment but merely performing administrative or ministerial functions such as staking the assets or selecting node operators. Therefore, the economic benefits to users arise directly from the staking activity itself, not from the provider’s business efforts—a key distinction under the Howey Test used to identify investment contracts. Howey Test Analysis and the Role of the Provider The SEC applies the Howey Test to evaluate whether an arrangement constitutes an investment contract. The test looks for three elements: an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with an expectation of profits derived from the efforts of others. In the case of liquid staking, the Division stresses that the provider’s role is limited to technical facilitation rather than strategic decision-making. Receipt Tokens Are Not Securities The SEC also addressed the nature of staking receipt tokens themselves. While they are receipts that confirm ownership of deposited crypto, they are not receipts for securities unless the underlying assets qualify as such. These tokens do not independently generate rewards; instead, their value reflects the performance of the staked assets. As long as the structure avoids reliance on managerial efforts and adheres to the described protocols, the SEC does not consider these tokens to be part of a securities offering. The agency cautions, however, that any deviation from these parameters—particularly where providers play a larger, more entrepreneurial role—could change the regulatory outcome. This statement, therefore, offers a framework for compliance but not a blanket exemption. SEC Launches ‘Project Crypto’ Initiative SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of “ Project Crypto ” on July 31, a comprehensive initiative designed to modernize securities regulations and allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain. I had a great discussion today about Project Crypto and the SEC’s strategy to bring crypto innovators and builders back to America with @yahoofinance ’s @jenniferisms . Watch my full two-part interview. Part 1: https://t.co/p4c9Z5UWth Part 2: https://t.co/2a1FH4cxji — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 1, 2025 The announcement came during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, where Atkins outlined plans to bring crypto asset distributions back to America and establish regulatory frameworks for digital asset trading.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 02:12
State Street and Stablecoin Standard to educate tradFi firms on crypto

State Street and Stablecoin Standard to educate tradFi firms on crypto

Major asset manager State Street partners with Stablecoin Standard to educate tradFi on crypto.
Major
MAJOR$0.16755-4.04%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/06 02:12
Altcoin Season Debate Heats Up as DOGE Liquidity, SHIB Whales, ADA Institutions Align

Altcoin Season Debate Heats Up as DOGE Liquidity, SHIB Whales, ADA Institutions Align

Talk of an altcoin season is intensifying as traders search for signs beyond Bitcoin. With the Altcoin Season Index holding below 40, the market is not yet in full rotation. Still, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano are showing that selective flows can define this stage of the cycle. Shiba Inu: Ecosystem Resilience in a Cooling Market The Shiba Inu price stands at $0.000012 , with a market cap of about $7 billion and daily volume near $210 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Unlike earlier cycles, SHIB’s relevance is no longer tied only to social energy. Shibarium, its Layer‑2 network, continues to settle DeFi transactions and NFT activity, while DAO proposals seek to broaden governance participation. Although SHIB is down roughly 8% over the past week, its on‑chain participation suggests a more sustainable footing than prior meme cycles. Whale wallet growth of over 600% in recent weeks supports the idea that longer‑term holders are active. Dogecoin: Liquidity Anchor for Risk Appetite The Dogecoin price trades around $0.20, giving it a $30 billion market cap and $1.7 billion in daily turnover. DOGE has eased about 5% from late‑July highs but remains one of the most liquid altcoins. DOGE Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) For traders, DOGE functions as a liquidity anchor when speculative appetite rises. Analysts forecast near‑term resistance around $0.215 and possible extension toward $0.30 if risk flows deepen. Its ongoing retail base and integration into payment platforms make it unique among meme coins in sustaining consistent volume across cycles. DOGE’s behavior reinforces the argument that altseason need not mean new projects alone—it often revives legacy tokens that still capture liquidity quickly. Cardano: Testing Institutional Narratives The Cardano price is holding near $0.73 , with a market cap close to $26 billion and daily volume above $1 billion. Cardano’s technical roadmap remains active. Hydra scaling and Mithril sync upgrades are operational, while Voltaire governance steps continue. But what sets ADA apart in this phase is its appeal to institutional and regulatory‑focused investors. Stablecoins such as USDA and Djed are expanding on‑chain liquidity, and Total Value Locked has reached around $470 million. Analysts argue that these developments could give ADA an edge if broader inflows return later in 2025, even as short‑term sentiment remains soft. A Selective Altcoin Season The Altcoin Season Index ’s current level indicates that Bitcoin is still outperforming most altcoins. Yet SHIB, DOGE, and ADA show that rotation does not have to be broad to matter. Each token demonstrates a different path: community sustainability, liquidity resilience, and institutional alignment. Rather than a sweeping altseason, this period looks defined by selective positioning into tokens with clear liquidity or utility anchors. Traders appear willing to allocate where there is structure and participation, even while mid‑caps remain muted. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano together reflect the layered nature of this altcoin season debate. SHIB leans on ecosystem sustainability, DOGE continues to anchor speculative liquidity, and ADA appeals to regulatory‑aligned growth narratives. Whether this expands into a full altseason remains uncertain, but these tokens are already shaping how traders view capital rotation in mid‑2025.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 01:41
Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund expands to BounceBit

Franklin Templeton's tokenized money market fund expands to BounceBit

BounceBit has added support for Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund, with the integration targeted at bringing structured yield strategies to investors. BounceBit announced its integration with asset manager Franklin Templeton on August 5, noting that the firm’s tokenized money…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 01:07

